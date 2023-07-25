Twitter's logo change paused after police show up at San Francisco HQ

Local authorities told San Francisco Standard that police were responding to reports of a possible unpermitted street closure. (Representative Image)

Police reportedly paused the rebranding process at Twitter HQ due to a misunderstanding.

It was initially reported that Elon Musk failed to get the proper approvals for the construction equipment on the street, but this was later revealed to be a misunderstanding.

Local authorities told San Francisco Standard that police were responding to reports of a possible unpermitted street closure but the investigating officers were able to determine that it wasn't a police matter and no crime had been committed.

The police said that someone with Twitter did have the proper work orders but failed to communicate that with the property owner and security.

Musk revealed that Twitter will soon come to be known as "X" and everything including the iconic bird logo will be thrown out. For now, the new logo is a fan-made placeholder with a stylized version of the character X.

Musk said that this was an "interim logo", which will be "refined over time". The reason for the change is that X will be more than just a microblogging platform.

Musk said that X will add "comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world", all within one service. Given the new context, the Twitter name did not make any sense.