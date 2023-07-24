Twitter replaces iconic bird logo with ‘X’

Twitter has officially replaced its iconic bird logo with a new one that just says "X" on the website. Owner Elon Musk, who had already talked about the big change before, finally made things official today replacing the "Blue Bird".
Twitter's parent company was renamed to X Corporation sometime back. Musk had revealed the new logo Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking and commerce.
The logo, which Musk has likely chosen and worked on from the art of a follower, is now pinned to his profile.
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco also lit up with X, a photo posted by Musk shows. Musk has also changed his profile picture to the 'X' logo.
Twitter takes its name and has used bird logo since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.
"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine," she wrote.
She continued: "It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square."
"Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," he had shared a throwback picture of him making an 'X' with his hands.
After Musk's takeover of Twitter, several new changes, including a paid verified service, drew the ire of many.
Many influencers have announced that they will quit the platform as the new logo is unveiled. Many had quit 'Twitter Blue' was launched earlier this year.
Musk stepped down as CEO after a Twitter poll and after months appointed Yaccarino as the new CEO of the microblogging site.
