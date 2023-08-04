English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    TV ad volume growth stays flat in H1 of 2023, GEC surpasses news genre

    Within the GEC genre, Hindi GEC emerged as the leading genre for advertising with 24 percent share of ad volumes.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    Ad volumes on television remained flat in the fist half of 2023 versus last year

    Ad volumes on television remained flat in the fist half of 2023 versus last year

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Advertising  volumes on television recorded flat growth, according to data compiled by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, an audience measurement and advertising research firm.

    In comparison to the first six months of 2021, ad volumes grew 3 percent between January and June this year. However, it remained stable when compared to same period last year.

    Over 600 channels were monitored to asses the advertising trends on TV.

    On TV, general entertainment channels (GEC) outperformed news channels. While the two genres had equal share last year at 28 percent, GEC registered a share of 30 percent in overall ad volumes on television in 2023. News channels recorded a share of 25 percent, followed by movies at 21 percent, music at 12 percent.

    The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90 percent share of TV ad volumes in the last two years. Within the GEC genre, Hindi GEC emerged as the leading genre for advertising with 24 percent share of ad volumes.

    Related stories

    Among sectors, food and beverage was at the top with 23 percent share of ad volumes during January to June 2023. It was followed by personal care and services. Auto sector was the new entrant in this year's top 10 list. The top 10 advertisers together added 46 percent share of ad volumes.

    FMCG companies dominated the list of top 10 advertisers with HUL leading the pack. Five out of top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser and two brands from HUL during the first six months of this year. Godrej Consumer Products shifted to the third spot from fifth last year, while Wipro moved up by 11 positions in the rankings, securing a place among the top. Britannia Industries was a new entrant this year in the top 10 list of advertisers.

    During January to June, over 3,700 brands were present on television whereas more than 8,800 brands were present last year during the same period.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Advertising #trends
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 02:08 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!