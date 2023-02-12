Long Weekend | 36 Hours in Singapore: The Lion City that keeps reinventing

Lau Pa Sat is one of Singapore’s most popular hawker centres in the Central Business District. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about Singapore, she’s like a rockstar or a champion sportsperson who never stops reinventing. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve visited the Lion City. From transit stops, to short business trips to the F1 weekend to a more relaxed Indian-style holiday to catch up with friends and family, I’ve done it all. And each time, I come back amazed at the myriad experiences this island nation can offer. Whether you’re making time after a work trip or transiting with family, you will be spoilt for choice.

DAY 1

Hawker centre adventures

Start your first day with a breakfast at one of Singapore’s hawker centres. Bedok (the halal fare and Indian Muslim fare is a big draw here) is close to the Changi International Airport. Changi Village is a great spot for Malay cuisine (Try the Nasi Lemak at the International Muslim Food Stall or the Banana fritters at Mei Xiang Goreng Pisang). This hawker centre is next to the Changi Point Coastal Walk, one of Singapore’s most photogenic spots.

Museum hopping

There are few cities anywhere in Asia that can rival Singapore’s wide array of museum experiences. The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) has been part of Singapore’s fascinating journey. It opened in 1865 as a courthouse and has also functioned as the Singapore Mint. It became a museum in 1989 and was reimagined in 2003. In many ways, this museum set the template for Singapore’s Museum success story. The ACM also follows the path of peoples from around Asia who have made Singapore home; it’s a mirror image of Singapore’s multi-racial society.

The ArtScience Museum at the glitzy Marina Bay Sands combines art and science to recount fascinating tales. The museum is also one of the "standout" structures in the Singapore skyline with its unique exteriors that symbolise the welcoming hand of Singapore with 10 fingers. Squeeze in a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream (children will love it) with 14 multi-sensory installations and five tasting stations where you can try ice creams in different shapes.

Lunch in an old Colonial chapel

Claudine, Singapore.

Claudine is among Singapore’s hottest new restaurants and housed in an old colonial chapel embellished with stained glass that rests atop Dempsey Hill. Envisioned by Chef Julien Royer whose other restaurant Odette has earned a prestigious 3 Michelin stars, Claudine replicates memories of rustic French countryside dishes from his childhood.

Chinatown adventures

Spend the afternoon in a neighbourhood where Singapore’s past and present converge. Explore the narrow streets of Chinatown with traditional shophouses and new age boutiques. The area is home to the Mariamman Temple (Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple) and the Tang-styled Chinese Buddhist temple — The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum. Make a quick pitstop at a one of the old school coffee houses in the area or stock up on Chinese style pastries — the egg tarts at Tong Heng are scrumptious.

Shop till you drop

Design Orchard, Singapore.

Orchard Road remains Singapore’s premier fashion and retail district. Check out the Adidas Singapore Brand Centre where you can customise your apparel and accessories with Singapore-inspired designs. Design Orchard is home to over 100 Singaporean fashion and design brands, a showcase for local designers. Make time to visit the Apple Store in Marina Bay, the first Apple Store to sit directly on the water. Entirely surrounded by water, the store offers 360-degree panoramic views of Singapore and its dramatic skyline.

Drinks with a flavour of India

At the Elephant Room, Singapore.

Indian origin tastemakers are the new toast of Singapore. Elephant Room is fronted by Yugnes Susela who calls it a culture-forward cocktail bar inspired by Singapore’s Little India. Yugnes draws on his own Singaporean Tamilian heritage in this quirky space in Tanjong Pagar, one of Singapore’s trendy nightlife districts. The pineapple rasam gin is a house favourite. There’s Analogue in CHIJMES (once a historic convent and now a F&B hotspot) set up by Vijay Mudaliar that’s already ranked #37 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. The food and drink menu is completely vegan, and the bar is made from recycled or organic materials. You can also choose to hang out at Clark Quay, home to Singapore’s most happening bars and restaurants.

Bright lights at the Bay

Db Bistro, Singapore.

In many ways Garden by the Bay lovers is a blend of the best of Singapore — a tropical paradise with modern architectural elements. It’s home to the world’s largest greenhouse that houses plants and flowers from five continents. One of the star attractions here are the Supertrees at the Supertree Grove that rise up to 50m above the ground that come alive with a sensational light and musical show (free admission) at night (Make it in time for the 7.45 pm show). Db Bistro and Oyster Bar at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands is the perfect dinner spot after the show. Helmed by Celebrity chef Daniel Boulud this is the Singapore offshoot of Daniel Boulud’s Bistro Moderne in New York City and boasts of a fresh selection of oysters and signature burgers.

DAY TWO

Yoga at Sunrise

SkyPark, Singapore. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

If you’re an early riser, you can Take in the best views of Singapore from 57 floors up at Marina Bay Sands SkyPark run by Virgin Active since 2014.

Lazy breakfast vibe

The Alkaff Mansion, Singapore.

Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion is a lifestyle and dining destination with European-style architecture. It’s an oasis of sorts, café nestled on the gentle hill of Telok Blangah, an escape from the Singapore hustle. The Alkaff Mansion is a multi-concept lifestyle and dining destination with distinct European style architecture. This pet-friendly destination offers an all-day breakfast and smoothies that can energise you.

Family fun at Sentosa

Sentosa island is a microcosm of Singapore’s constantly evolving appeal. Sentosa turned 50 this year and offers an array of experiences from Universal Studios to Southeast Asia’s first hydro-magnetic coaster. You can check out one the world’s largest aquariums — SEA Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa or stop at Scentopia for a fun olfactory experience and create your own signature scent.

Lunch in the CBD

Lau Pa Sat is one of Singapore’s most popular hawker centres. This historic market was originally designed by George Coleman in the 1830s and has been restored since. Try the Hokkien Mee (or Fujian noodles) at Seng Kee Local delights.

Afternoon trails and R&R

Burn those calories at the historic Singapore Botanic Gardens, one of the many green lungs in the city and Singapore’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can also make time to visit the Arab market and then make your way to South East Asia’s first Graffiti "Wall of Fame" that repurposes construction hoardings creatively to become a larger-than-life canvas for Singapore’s most iconic street artists in the historic Kampong Gelam precinct. If you’d rather rest those heels, head to the Palm Ave Float Club that offers Singapore’s first flotation therapy experience, which allows the visitor mindful relaxation and rejuvenation in the total absence of gravity, sound, or light. It beats your run of the mill day spa experience any day.

Head to the airport early

Jewel view of the Canopy Bridge, Singapore.

Changi, Singapore’s award-winning airport offers more activities than most other airports in the world. The Butterfly Garden at Terminal 3 (T3) is home to over 1,000 tropical butterflies from about 40 species. Jewel (next to T1), is one of Singapore’s newest retail and dining destinations and boasts of the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. Check this stunning, 40-metre waterfall at night when the lights take over. Enjoy a delicious Peranakan meal at Violet Oon. The restaurant represents Singapore’s diverse heritage with myriad flavours inspired by Nyonya, Chinese, India and Malay Kitchens.

At Violet Oon, Singapore.