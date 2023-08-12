Feast on spectacular views as you land at these 6 Indian airports!

Agatti Airport lies cradled within the pristine blue waters of the Lakshadweep archipelago. (Photo by Anuj Chauhan via Unsplash)

The thrill of travel extends beyond the journey itself, often reaching its peak right before you land at a picturesque destination. Whether you enjoy flying or not, awe-inspiring airstrips paired with gorgeous landing locations are often enough to break the monotony of dull airports. And the good part is you don’t have to fly far and wide to foreign lands to experience this. There are a number of airports in India that promise not just smooth landings but also breathtaking aerial views. Fasten your seat belts as we take you on a virtual journey to six Indian airports that offer scenic views like no other:

1. Agatti Airport, Lakshadweep

Agatti Airport lies cradled within the pristine blue waters of the Lakshadweep archipelago. As your plane descends, feast your eyes on a canvas painted with countless shades of blue and the coral-fringed atolls below. The azure lagoons and signs of a vibrant marine life are visible from above, creating a sense of anticipation for the tropical paradise that awaits your arrival.

Over Mizoram. (Photo by Vanlaldin Puia via Unsplash)

2. Lengpui Airport, Mizoram

Nestled amidst the hills and valleys of Mizoram, the Lengpui Airport offers a truly unique landing experience. As your aircraft navigates through mist-kissed peaks, you will witness clouds playfully dancing around the landscape. The runway seems to emerge from the hills, and the views are so enchanting that you might just forget you're about to touch down.

3. Kangra-Gaggal Airport, Himachal Pradesh

The Kangra-Gaggal Airport, serving Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, treats passengers to a jaw-dropping panorama of the Himalayan foothills. As your flight descends, the snow-capped peaks come into view, providing a dramatic backdrop for your landing. The lush green valleys and terraced fields create a visual symphony that perfectly blends the wonders of nature with the engineering marvel of aviation.

4. Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

Approaching the Veer Savarkar International Airport on the Andaman & Nicobar Islands is a journey through time and nature. As your plane descends, the azure waters of the Bay of Bengal stretch out, revealing stunning coral reefs and pristine sandy beaches. The lush rainforests of the islands beckon, and you'll get a glimpse of the rich biodiversity that these islands are renowned for.

In Port Blair. (Photo by Lenstraveller via Unsplash)

5. Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh

Landing at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh is like piercing through the sky and arriving in heaven! The stark, barren landscapes of Ladakh unfold beneath you, with the towering peaks of the Himalayas providing a dramatic backdrop. The unique topography and the play of light and shadow on the rugged terrain create a surreal experience that's unlike any other.

In Leh. (Photo by Skarma Zangpo via Unsplash)

6. Pakyong Airport, Sikkim

Pakyong Airport is perched on a hilltop in Sikkim. As your plane descends through misty clouds, you'll be treated to views of the rolling hills, terraced tea estates, and distant monasteries. The sheer natural beauty of North-East India is on full display, and the landing strip seems to blend seamlessly into the landscape.