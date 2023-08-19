Europe on a budget: 7 cheapest holiday destinations in Europe right now

The 11th century Charles Bridge in Prague. The exchange rate for the currency used in Prague, the Czech Koruna, is about Rs 4 for 1 Koruna. (Photo by Jaroslava Nývltová via Pexels)

Planning a trip to Europe already involves hassles such as finding an affordable flight and ensuring you get your Schengen Visa on time. For an Indian traveller, an additional concern is the mental calculator that turns on once we enter Europe. With 1 Euro going for close to INR 90 at the time of writing, spending your vacation in the most touristy Western European cities can run the bills quite high.

But within the Schengen region there are around eight countries that do not use the Euro as their currency. Planning a Eurotrip with these countries in mind could really help you get more value for your INR. If you use public transport, ensure you don’t eat or stay very close to touristy hotspots and take as many ‘pay-what-you-want’ free walking tours, you can save a lot to explore more.

Here are seven European cities you should plan to visit if you are travelling on a budget.

Let’s start with countries that don’t use the Euro.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is a city steeped in history, culture, gastronomy and a mind-blowing beer culture. Ensure you have good shoes as the cobbled-stoned Old Town and the massive Wenceslas Square is best explored on foot. Try to figure out how the Astronomical Clock works as it plays “Walk of the Apostles” every hour. Cross the 11 th century Charles Bridge (before 9am if you want to avoid crowds) and walk up to Europe’s oldest castle complex to soak in stunning views of the city.

For architecture buffs, there are hundreds of excellent examples of Art Nouveau buildings. For history aficionados, a trip to the Jewish Quarter is rewarding. This is Franz Kafka’s city, so keep your eyes peeled for interesting sculptures of the author. Speaking of sculptures, check out David Cerny’s provocative sculptures which are free to see.

Prague is Franz Kafka’s city. (Photo by Gizem Nur via Pexels)

Food and drinks: Prague’s cuisine is traditionally meat-heavy, so if you’re vegetarian or vegan, you’ll need to seek out vegetarian places. Some of the traditional foods include potato dumplings, a grilled rolled dough with sweet fillings called Trdelnik, grilled sausages, deep-fried cheese and more. This is beer country, so explore the different varieties on offer. And yes, beer is cheaper than water here.

Currency: Czech Koruna (1 CZK ~ INR 4)

Budapest, Hungary

Hungarian capital Budapest is the city on the Danube river that’s one of the most romantic destinations in Europe. Like most cities in this list, Budapest has a charming old town, where the Hungarian Parliament Building, Buda Castle and Fisherman’s Bastion are worth seeing.

Budapest has been renowned for its thermal baths since the Roman era. So definitely check out the Szechenyi thermal bath that’s the largest medicinal bath in Europe but also the Rudas and Gellert Baths. The wonderful architecture surrounding these pools is icing on the cake. These experiences can be a bit expensive, but it’s worth it. If you just want to relax without spending a dime, head over to the green space called Margaret Island or Gellert Hill to get a view of Budapest from a height.

Buda Castle (Photo by Diego F Parra via Pexels)

Food and drinks: Budapest has lots to offer to the foodies among you. Goulash (a meat and veggie stew), Halaszle (a spicy fish soup), Langos (deep-fried dough with toppings) are some of the local specialities. As Hungary was once part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Hungarian cuisine is also similar to Austrian food. Head to the Central Market Hall for trying out the local delicacies. For a tipple head to the many ruin bars such as Szimpla Kert or Vittula.

Currency: Hungarian Forint (100 HUF ~ INR 24)

Krakow, Poland

Located in the south of Poland, Krakow is its oldest and largest city. It has the distinction of having many UNESCO World Heritage listed spots and is the cultural capital of Poland. The massive Wavel Castle complex is a must-see, followed by a stroll along Europe’s largest medieval Market Square in the old town which is also dotted with historical buildings such as the St Mary’s Basilica, the Cloth Hall and the Town Hall Tower. Kasimierz district used to once be a Jewish Quarter but is now a place that amalgamates history and modernity. This district has many historical museums, including Schindler’s Factory that tells the story of Poland during World War II and how Oskar Schindler helped save thousands of Jews from certain death.

Food and drinks: Eating out in Poland is quite affordable. Delicious street food can be had at the Plac Nowy, in the Kasimierz district. Other cheap eats in Krakow include the pierogi, which is like a dumpling with veg or non veg fillings, Zapiekanka is an open faced baguette topped with savoury ingredients, Kielbasa or Polish sausages and the Polish waffles called gofry. As for drinks, the Zubrówka vodka comes recommended.

Currency: Polish Zloty (1 PLN ~ INR 20)

In Krakow (Photo by Jade via Pexels)

Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia has a 2,000-year history which saw it being ruled by the Greeks, Romans, the Byzantine and Ottoman Empires. It was also under Soviet rule for a while which is evident in the architecture such as The Largo. Bulgaria’s currency is the Bulgarian Lev making things relatively affordable here whether it's public transport, eating out or accommodations.

Some of the free things that shouldn’t be missed include visiting the St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral - the largest cathedral in the Balkans, the Roman-era Serdica ruins that were discovered during an underground metro construction, St George Rotunda Church which was built as a Roman bathhouse and the Banya Bashi mosque to see the Ottoman influence and the Ladies Market. Vitosha Boulevard is a pedestrian-only street that’s lined with restaurants, shops and is excellent for window-shopping.

Food and drinks: When it comes to local food, a good starting point would be doing a free tour with Balkan Bites which introduces you to the local cuisine and gives the cultural context. If you want to be adventurous, here are the local foods you should look out for: Banitsa (an egg and yogurt pastry), Kebapche (kebabs with sides), Ayran (a refreshing yogurt drink), Rakia (Bulgaria’s traditional fruit brandy) and Boza (a malt drink made from fermented grains). Sofia has a lot of traditional tavern restaurants where you can try out the local main courses.

Currency: Bulgarian Lev (1 BGN ~ INR 46)

In Sofia, Bulgaria (Photo by Beyza Erdem via Pexels)

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia is one of the greenest countries in Europe and its capital Ljubljana is definitely recommended for budget travellers. The tiny capital is pedestrian-friendly, and you can cover most of the tourist spots on foot.

The over 900-year-old Ljubljana Castle is a must-see and to get there you can either hike up the hill on which it’s located or take a funicular train which gradually unfolds the view of the city as you get to the top. After you’re done with the castle, you can spend time in the Preseren Square exploring its old buildings and churches or just grab a beer as you watch life go on around the Ljubljanica river and the Triple Bridge.

Tivoli Park is the largest public park in Ljubljana and a great spot to do an early morning jog, relax, read a book or check out the free exhibitions at the Jakopič Promenade inside the park. As with most cities in this list, if you want to get off the tourist trail of the old town, head to Metelkova Street for some alternative culture. This former military barracks-turned-cultural centre is famous for its bars, clubs, art galleries and vibrantly painted buildings.

Food and drinks: The Central Market is the place to go and among the local eats, look out for these items: Burek (a savoury pastry with cheese or meat fillings), Carniolan sausage made from pork meat, Slovenian dumplings (sweet or savoury). Those with a sweet tooth can try out the traditional Slovenian cake called Potica and the Prekmurje layered cake. Slovenia is a wine country so definitely try out local wine there.

Ljubljana is pedestrian-friendly, and you can cover most of the tourist spots on foot. (Photo by Blaž Gostinčar via Pexels)

Riga, Latvia

Latvia is one of three Baltic countries which used to be part of former Soviet Russia. Its capital Riga is renowned for its medieval architecture and its Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Get lost here to explore some fine examples of Gothic, Baroque and Renaissance architecture. Riga is renowned for its collection of Art Nouveau buildings with over 800 houses in this style. Albert Street, Elizabetes Street and Antonijas Street are where some of the most fascinating Art Nouveau buildings lie. If you’ve had your fill of the old era, head to the Kalnciema Quarter on the left bank of the Daugava River. This area is famous for its weekly farmer markets, art exhibitions, open air concerts and a variety of events - most of them free of charge. Another neighbourhood worth exploring for its wooden houses is Kipsala.

Riga Central Market, built in former German zeppelin hangars. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Food and drinks: Food enthusiasts must make their way to the Riga Central Market which is housed in five huge pavilions that once functioned as Zepellin plane hangars. While you can shop for souvenirs here, the local foods to try out are: Pelmeni (dumplings filled with ground meat and spices), Latvian sausages, Rasols (a multi-layered potato salad) and the Latvian Rye bread that can be enjoyed with butter and cheese.

Seville, Spain

Located in the south of Spain, Seville is a culturally prosperous city boasting of impressive architecture, rich history, and cheap drinks and lip-smacking tapas. One of the best free activities to do in Seville is getting lost in the maze that’s the old town and the Jewish quarter (Barrio Santa Cruz).

The old town boasts of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Seville Cathedral, the largest gothic cathedral in the world and the Royal Alcazar Palace, where multiple architectural styles come together. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, the Royal Alcazar Palace featured as the seat of House Martell in Dorne.

Antiquarium de Sevilla (Photo by Jose Francisco via Pexels)

Outside the city center, stroll along the Guadalquivir river and its many bridges, get gobsmacked at the Plaza de Espana by the intricately painted ceramic benches representing every Spanish province.

Bull fighting is another cultural aspect of Seville and in the non-tournament months, you can visit the Plaza de Toros Sevilla (€10), a stadium that can hold 13,000 spectators. Seeing a flamenco dance performance here is a no-brainer.

Food and drinks: You’ll never be far from a bar in Seville’s old town where you can accompany the local Cruzcampo beer with Iberico Jamon (ham), patatas bravas, Gambas al Ajillo (prawns in garlic olive oil) or spinach with chickpeas - most under (€5).