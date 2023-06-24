7 tips to tackle post-vacation blues

Post-vacation blues refers to the feeling of sadness, lethargy and a general sense of unease experienced after returning from a trip. (Photo: Alex Ivashenko via Unsplash)

Coming back home from a recent Goa trip made me realise that there exists an experience called post-vacation distress. After doing a bit of research, I found out that post-vacation blues is a common phenomenon experienced by many people in the world. By definition, post-vacation blues refers to the feeling of sadness, lethargy, disoriented and a general sense of unease that some people experience after returning from a trip. It occurs when the excitement and relaxation of being on vacation transition back to the realities of everyday life.

We know most vacations are coming to an end and feeling post-vacation blues is going to surround you soon, hence, here are 7 tips to rid yourself of feeling low:

Acknowledge your blues

First of all, it is important to acknowledge that your vacation is done and now you are a bit sad about not being able to live those moments again. It’s okay, you’re not alone. Don’t just directly jump into work as you won’t be able to do justice with it. Take some time to get back to the normal routine and don’t feel guilty about it. Try jotting your feelings down so as to address the stress. Mynoo Maryel, global influencer and the author of the BE BOOK, suggests sitting back for some time and acknowledging the experiences you had on the vacation and appreciating every bit of it. Don’t feel remorse about it, instead try to focus on the good time you spent there and how it will be enriching your future experiences.

Your skin needs some care

When you’re back from the vacation, make sure you give some special treatment to your skin, it might have gone through a lot of weather changes in a short span of time. Relax and nourish your skin. Follow your regular skincare routine with an addition of some extra special care only to bring the skin back to its normal state. You may also need a de-tan.

Read your blues away

Reading worked for me and it actually works for many people as well. Vapika Malik, a travel blogger and the founder of thebohobard page on Instagram says, “Reading took me to a whole new world and eventually I was able to get out of my blues. I, personally, like reading fiction books, but people might think otherwise as well.” On the other hand, Garima Tomar, co-founder of the lifestyle website Godofsmallthing, says, “I got over my blues by reading self-help books as they helped my mind nourish and relax after the post-vacay stress I was feeling.” Reading self-help books or books with a positive outlook so that you can rewire your brain with the authors’ positive words. Books by Robin Sharma, Paulo Coelho, and Shiv Khera might help.

Uninstall food-delivery apps

Acknowledge the fact that you’ve already had a lot of junk food during your vacation. It may be a good idea to take a break and detox your body. Craving delicacies is normal after the vacation is over but you need to control your taste buds for a while. Uninstall food-delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato and try cooking at home more often. On the one hand, it is a perfect detox, and on the other hand, cooking is therapeutic in itself. You’ll enjoy the process and feel better.

Hit the gym instead of working out at home

Instead of working out at home, go to a gym. This will allow you to break the pattern of just laying down in bed and doing nothing. This is a great way to relax your mind as well as your body. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, co-founder and CEO of ConfirmTkt, a ticket-booking platform, says, “It is important to gradually return to good habits, such as regular exercise, eating well-balanced foods and getting enough sleep. Taking care of your physical and mental well-being will positively impact your mood and energy levels.”

Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy also helps relax our minds, try it to see if it works for you. Ridhima Kansal, the director of Rosemoore, says, “Experiencing post-vacation blues is a common phenomenon that can leave us feeling down and longing for the relaxation and joy of our vacation. Aromatherapy, the use of scents and essential oils to promote well-being, can be an effective tool to uplift your mood and ease the transition back to daily life.”

“Select essential oils known for their uplifting properties, such as citrus oils like lemon, orange or grapefruit, or floral scents like lavender or geranium. These oils can help boost your mood and combat stress,” she adds.

Embrace the present mood and move on

Instead of dwelling on the past, focus on the present. Find joy in the small things around you, appreciate your surroundings, and engage in activities that bring you happiness. Being mindful can help shift your mindset and alleviate post-vacation blues. Embrace the present mood, acknowledge, and appreciate the vacation experiences.

“Next time you go on a vacation send yourself a postcard with a short message of what you have loved about your vacation today. Collect your treasure trove of vacation cards and dip into them from time to time and enjoy the smile it brings to your face,” Maryel says.

Finally, focus on your goals as you have to save for the next vacation. Do you know why? Because if you focus on your present and work towards your goals today, you can save for your next vacation.

Travel booking website EaseMyTrip’s spokesperson says, “Plan future adventures. Give yourself something to look forward to by planning your next adventure. Research dream destinations, create a bucket list, or even book your next trip. Having something exciting on the horizon can help alleviate the post-vacation blues.”

Stop dwelling on why you are not at your vacation spot. Make sure after a couple of days you are back where you should be mentally as well as physically. It’s a happy reminder that the next vacation will be as soon as you can save for it.