6 weekend getaways from Bangalore, including 1 reached by Vande Bharat Express to Chennai

Aerial view of the Tipu Sultan Mosque in Badami, Kartanaka. (Photo by Nikhil Chandane via Pexels)

Summer is upon us. There’s no better time to escape the city and soak up all the adventures that lie within easy reach of Bangalore. Beaches and hill stations, wildlife and culture-filled cities – whatever your holiday style, you’ll find a weekend getaway that’s just a drive or train ride away. If you’ve already ticked off the usual suspects – Coorg, Hampi, Pondicherry – we offer some alternatives for a short and sweet weekend break.

1. Sakleshpur

Karnataka is prime coffee country. While Coorg and Chikmagalur top the charts when it comes to hillside getaways in the state, Sakleshpur offers a quieter, relatively unspoilt alternative. The picturesque town sits on the slopes of the Western Ghats, where coffee and spice plantations stretch across the land. In the mornings, clouds envelop the peaks, and as day breaks, a golden light bathes the green hills and valleys. The Western Ghats are among the most biodiverse spots in the world, and long walks in nature introduce you to a fascinating variety of plant and avian life. Trek to waterfalls, visit the unique star-shaped Manjarabad Fort, or just soak in the quiet hill life with nothing but a book and a hot cuppa.

Distance: 220 km from Bangalore

2. Badami & Aihole

The ruins of Hampi are a major draw for any history buff, but if you’ve already been there done that, nearby Badami and Aihole offer an equally riveting historical circuit. Badami is known for its cave temples tucked into sandstone cliffs, with magnificently carved stone pillars and statues. Explore the rock-cut cave temples to marvel at how these architectural feats were achieved in the 6th century by the Chalukya dynasty. Nearby Aihole, 35km from Badami, was the capital of the Chalukya kingdom and is the site of several Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain temples. You’ll see grand rock-cut structures dating back centuries, with carved pillars and plinths, sculptures and small shrines.

Distance: 450 km from Bangalore

3. Mahabalipuram

With the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express between Bangalore and Chennai, travelling between the two cities has never been easier. A short drive from Chennai via the scenic East Coast Road is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram. The seaside town’s main allure lies in its collection of magnificent rock-cut temples and sculptures built by the Pallava dynasty in the 7th and 8th centuries. The Shore Temple’s carvings are a sight to behold, as is Krishna’s Butter Ball – a gigantic boulder balancing on a downward slope. After taking in the sights, relax and enjoy the sea breeze on Mahabalipuram Beach.

Distance: 355 km from Bangalore

4. Bandipur National Park

Summer is the best season to go on a wildlife safari in India. Chances of animal sightings are higher, as many species emerge from the tree cover in search of water. Bandipur National Park is among Karnataka’s prime national parks, and a summer safari is a great way to understand the workings of the forest. Spread across 872 sq km, this jungle of teak and sandalwood was once the hunting ground of the former Mysore maharajas. Today, it is home to tigers and elephants, sloth bear, jackals, gaur and deer. There’s also a wide variety of bird life and snakes. Along with nearby Nagarhole and Mudumalai, this wilderness in the Nilgiris offers the perfect antidote to busy city life.

Distance: 224 km from Bangalore

5. Honnavar

A sleepy coastal town in Uttara Kannada, Honnavar generally flies under the tourist radar, but if you’re really looking to switch off on your holiday, this is the place to go. The town’s scenic Kasarkod Beach recently came into the spotlight when it earned the Blue Flag tag – a title given to beaches that meet stringent cleanliness, environmental and accessibility criteria. Now called the Eco beach, the five-kilometre-long stretch of sand is a beautiful spot to unwind and catch the sunset. Apart from beautiful beaches, Honnavar’s forests, waterfalls, and suspension bridge are all worth a visit. Visit the Apsarakonda waterfall and don’t miss the Mangrove Boardwalk – a wooded trail that meanders through the mangroves.

Distance: 460 km from Bangalore

Painted stork at the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary. (Photo by See Kay via Unsplash)

6. Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary

Just 18km from Mysuru, the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary offers a chance to get truly up close with crocodiles and a range of birds. The sanctuary is spread across islets in the River Kaveri – lush sites that are breeding and nesting sites for nearly 200 species of resident and migratory birds. Boats meander down pristine water channels, with trained guides pointing out painted storks and spoonbills, pelicans and darters. The sanctuary is also home to a large and charismatic species – the mugger or the marsh crocodile. You see loads of them basking on rocks and riverbanks, soaking up the sun with their mouths wide open.

Distance: 131 km from Bangalore