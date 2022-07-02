English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    MC Travel Special | 10 super clean beaches in India

    Move over Mumbai and Goa, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and even Gujarat have some of the cleanest beaches in India.

    Mini Ribeiro
    July 02, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    Padubidri Beach, Udupi. You can expect cleanliness and environmental management and conservation activities at a Blue Flag beach. (Photo: Mini Ribeiro)

    Padubidri Beach, Udupi. You can expect cleanliness and environmental management and conservation activities at a Blue Flag beach. (Photo: Mini Ribeiro)

    Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary eco labels. It is conferred upon beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators, based on a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

    Globally, 4,573 beaches, marinas, and boats have this certification, of which 10 are Indian beaches. Started in France in 1985 and outside Europe in 2001, the Blue Flag programme, promotes sustainable development in freshwater and marine areas.

    The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) Denmark regularly monitors and audits these beaches for compliance with the 33 criteria and then, along with an international jury comprising, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), awards the certificate to eco-friendly destinations.

    These are the 10 Blue Flag beaches of India:

    1. Padubidri beach, Karnataka

    Close

    Related stories

    Managed by Udupi Tourism, this beach has manicured parks, walking tracks, play-area for kids, benches, washrooms and other modern amenities for tourists. If adventure and clean surroundings is what you're seeking, this beach has options for many water sports.

    2. Kasarkod Beach in Karnataka

    Kasarkod beach, developed by Karnataka’s Forest and Tourism Department, to support sustainable tourism, is a treat. The white sand beach is less crowded than most other beaches, making it a haven for holiday-goers.

    3. Eden Beach in Puducherry

    One of the latest entrants to the Blue Flag list, Eden Beach, is the first beach in Puducherry to receive this coveted certification. Located about 9km from the Puducherry bus stand, the beach exudes a Kerala-esque vibe with coconut plantations, umbrella huts, which also enhance the visual appeal of this eco-friendly beach.

    4. Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu

    The Kovalam Beach, formerly the Covelong Beach, located in a fishing village, is 40 kms from Chennai. One of the most-loved beaches, known for its water sports offerings, this one is a delight for adventure lovers. For those, not keen on water sports, the pristine surroundings and beautiful sea-side are perfect for sitting back and soaking in the sights and sounds.

    5. Kappad Beach in Kerala

    Owing to the belief that this was the entry point of Vasco Da Gama, the rock-studded Kappad Beach in Kozhikode, boasts of a historical significance. This beach serves as the perfect get-away destination to relax and have fun and one can spend hours exploring this vast beach.

    6. Rushikonda Beach in Andhra Pradesh

    Relatively untouched, this beach is a paradise for nature lovers. Located approx. 8 Kms from vizag, it is endowed with golden sands and surrounded by lush greenery. Tourists head here to unwind on the deserted shores between the blue sky and turquoise water.

    7. Golden Beach in Odisha

    The Golden Beach of Odisha, which gets its name from its fine golden sand, is one of the most loved attractions of Puri. Located on the shores of Bay of Bengal, this sandy beach has beautifully clear waters and is dotted with small stalls and kiosks. An apt place for those wanting to relax and be amidst nature, others come here to take a dip after visiting the revered Jagannath Temple nearby.

    Odisha's Golden Beach is so named because of its fine golden sand. (Representational image: Kevin Delvecchio via Unsplash) (Representational image: Kevin Delvecchio via Unsplash)

    8. Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Island

    The serene Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is home to the Radhanagar Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia. This glorious 2 km arc of silver sand is tucked away in a quiet spot. Recognized for its spectacular views of sunrise and sunset and the tranquil sea, this one is a must-visit for nature lovers.

    9. Ghogla Beach in Diu

    Remote, but not overlooked by tourists, this beach on the coast of the Arabian Sea, is about 15 kms from Diu. Known for its picture-perfect surroundings and cleanliness, this is a popular tourist spot. It is a combination of an idyllic location, for those seeking relaxation, as well a myriad adventure activities for water-sports enthusiasts.

    10. Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat

    This long, pristine beach stretches near the Shivrajpur village in Dwarka district, between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. From wildlife to adventure activities, this one offers something to keep every tourist engaged. One can also take a long walk along the coast or laze around enjoying the mesmerizing views.

    What to Expect at a Blue Flag beach?

    • Cleanliness

    • Clean water

    • Efficient environmental management and conservation

    • Safety services

    • Eco-friendly initiatives
    Mini Ribeiro
    Tags: #Andaman and Nicobar #Blue Flag Beaches #clean beaches #Diu #Eden Beach #FEE Denmark #Foundation for Environment Education #Ghogla beach #Golden beach Odisha #Gujarat beach #Indian beaches #International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) #Kappad beach #Kasarkod #Kovalam beach #MC Travel Special #Padubidri #Radhanagar Beach #Rushikonda beach #Shivrajpur beach #sustainable tourism #United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) #United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 12:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.