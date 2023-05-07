5 most romantic places to visit in the Kashmir Valley

The world-famous and Asia's largest tulip garden, Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, near Chashme Shahi garden in Srinagar, Kashmir, recorded the highest tourist footfall in the first half of this year, of around 3.75 lakh tourists. (Photo: Arif Khan via Unsplash)

Kashmir is without a doubt, one of the most romantic places in the world. The Valley has many incredible places for a fabulous date or a romantic rendezvous.

The paradise on earth, Kashmir, has spectacular views, beautiful gardens, dense forests, snow-capped mountains, beautiful lakes, captivating waterfalls.

The best time to visit Kashmir is between March and October, so enjoy your honeymoon and visit the Valley's five most romantic places, mentioned below.

There are many charming places in Kashmir where you can have an amazing time with your partner and create some unforgettable memories. The Valley can captivate your senses and mesmerise you with its charm.

In 2016, leading travel magazine Lonely Planet ranked Kashmir as the world's second most romantic destination, following in the heels of Switzerland.

In February last year, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The couple jetted off to Kashmir's Gulmarg soon after tying the knot on January 27, 2022.

In 2020, the Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan along with his wife Shweta Agarwal landed in Kashmir for their honeymoon. The couple visited a café located on the banks of river Jhelum in Lal Chowk besides enjoying skiing in the hill station of Gulmarg.

In December 2020, Sana Khan, who gave up her Bollywood career and married a cleric Anas Sayied, also came to Kashmir for their honeymoon.

During the same period, another actor Shaheer Sheikh, who mainly works in Hindi television, landed in Kashmir to enjoy a honeymoon soon after getting married to Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Jammu & Kashmir has recorded its biggest influx of tourists last year, with official figures recording the numbers at 18.8 million. The world-famous and Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar recorded the highest tourist footfall in the first half of this year with around 3.75 lakh tourists visiting the garden.

"The soaring temperatures across India and the dipping temperatures in the Valley makes it a perfect destination to enjoy pleasant summer holidays,” says assistant director tourism Kashmir Zeeshan Khan while talking to Moneycontrol.

Here is a list of some of the most captivating places in Kashmir that you can explore on your romantic getaway:

Pahalgam

Pahalgam, Kashmir. (Photo: Amit Jain via Unsplash)

It is the most beautiful hill station in India where couples enjoy the romantic vibes.

Located 90 km from Srinagar at a height of 7,200 ft, Pahalgam, known as the ‘Valley of Shepherds’, offers wonderful attractions that will keep couples entertained. Chandanwari, Baisaran, Tarsar lake, Tulian lake, Betaab Valley, Aru Valley, and Sheshnag lake are some of the popular spots to have an amazing time with your partner.

If you want your honeymoon to be a bit adventurous, you can then take part in adventure sports here. The newlyweds can also get lost in the lush greenery of Aru and Chandanwari. Couples can spend quality time in the lap of nature away from the hustle-bustle of city life. Water-rafting, horse riding, canoeing, trout fishing and trekking are some of the activities to do in Pahalgam.

Couples can trek towards Tarsar-Marsar lake, Kolahoi Glacier besides enjoying the view of waterfalls. Pahalgam has fantastic hotels, huts and home stays where couples can live together and enjoy the relaxing sound of Lidder river.

Gulmarg

Gondola cable-car ride in Gulmarg. (Photo: Digjot Singh via Unsplash)

Newlyweds cannot skip this vital hill station to enjoy their honeymoon. Nestled in the Pir Panjal range of the western Himalayas at an altitude of 2,648 m above sea level Gulmarg is translated as ‘Meadow of Flowers’. The famous hill station offers a breathtaking view of green meadows during summers and during winters it is considered as a winter wonderland where tourists enjoy skiing while admiring snow-capped mountains and frozen lakes.

In Gulmarg, honeymooners can also enjoy a scintillating view of Seven Springs — the majestic stream, known for its seven different outlets of water. Apart from golfing, enjoying snowboarding, tobogganing, heli-skiing, snow scooter, trekking and horse riding couples can also enjoy in Gondola, the ideal spot for honeymooners to create memories together. Gulmarg Gondola is the second-longest and -highest cable car in the world to and from the Apharwat mountain where couples can get a stunning panoramic view of the Kashmir Valley.

Situated in Baramulla district, Gulmarg is 51 km away from Srinagar. Newlyweds can also enjoy a pony ride, to experience the lifestyle lived by the locals in the region.

Yousmarg

Yousmarg, Kashmir. (Photo: Sagar Nandasana via Unsplash)

The place is said to have been visited by Jesus and, therefore, it is called 'meadows of Jesus'. Yousmarg is the perfect offbeat getaway for romantic couples, away from the crowd. Located at a distance of about 50 km from Srinagar in the Budgam district, Yousmarg is blessed with paradisiacal beauty and is an alpine valley surrounded by snow-capped mountains and meadows of pine and fir.

Couples can see the amazing foaming river Doodh Ganga, a river known for its water that appears milky in colour, Nilnag Lake, famous for its blue water and the water reservoir in Sang-e-Safed valley, which is mostly covered by ice even during the summer.

There is the option for trekking, horse-riding, fishing and skiing besides enjoying the stunning views of the meadows of Tosa Maidan and the sacred shrines of Charar-e-Sharief and Pakharpora.

Sonamarg

Sonamarg, Kashmir. (Photo: Nida Shaikh via Unsplash)

The peace and tranquility of Sonamarg make it among the best Kashmir honeymoon places in the summers. Sonamarg, also known as ‘Land of Gold’, is nestled on the bank of the Sindhu River and offers spectacular sights of the countryside. It is also home to some of the region’s most stunning hiking routes and is considered as the best places for honeymoon couples who are interested in exploring nature, along with trout-fishing.

Among the pristine lakes there include Krishnasar, Gangabal, Gadsar and Vishansar. The alpine meadows, wildflowers and floating icebergs in Sonamarg are a treat for the eyes.

People coming to Sonamarg explore exquisite green water and frozen lakes by trekking down to Baltal Valley, the perfect base for all the people who proceed to Amarnath Yatra. Sonamarg is famous for trekking and couples there can pick trekking sticks and go around to explore the place by themselves. Other activities for couples include hiking, horse riding, white-river rafting and camping. Situated 40 km from Srinagar and blessed with marvellous beauty, Sonamarg has gained the attention of film makers. For instance, last month Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Sonamarg and shot for his upcoming film Dunki.

Khan had arrived in Kashmir on April 24, for the shooting at Sonamarg. He was joined by his co-star Tapsee Pannu and both shot a few scenes of the film near Thajiwas Glacier and Gaganger areas of Sonamarg.

Srinagar

Houseboats on Dal Lake, Srinagar, Kashmir. (Photo: Isa Macouzet via Unsplash)

With serene ambience and swathing love, the scintillating beauty of Srinagar makes it one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in J&K.

In the romantic backdrop of the breathtaking gardens, lakes and historical monuments, Srinagar is a must-visit. With its dreamy houseboats, and row boats especially the Shikaras in Dal lake, Srinagar city the has more than one reason to feature in your travel wish-list.

Dal Lake in the city is one of the major attractions and sets a picture-perfect romance for those who come with their beloved: a dreamy Shikara ride on a full moon night in Nigeen Lake and Dal lake, popularly known as the ‘Jewel in the crown of Kashmir'.

The couples can also visit the Old City monuments — Hazratbal Shrine, historical Jama Masjid, Hari Parbat, also called Koh-i-Maran and the Shankaracharya temple besides watching migratory birds in Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary.

Couples can spend quality time in some of the attractive city gardens — Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh, Harwan, Chashme Shahi, Tulip Garden, Badam Wari (almond garden), Pari Mahal (The Abode of Fairies) and Botanical Garden in the city. With its huge number of romantic gardens, a couple can easily go on a three-day honeymoon vacation in Srinagar itself.

Srinagar has all types of hotels, huts and guesthouses but couples prefer to stay in houseboats in Dal Lake, to feel the romantic vibes and make the honeymoon even more romantic. There are also the floating market, one of the unique markets of daily supplies in the city.

Newlyweds in Srinagar can enjoy all types of food but Wazwan being the traditional Kashmiri food is most preferred.