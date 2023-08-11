5 best Indian train journeys to enjoy the monsoons

Nilgiri Mountain Rail from Coonoor to Ooty. (Photos: Wikimedia Commons)

Nothing quite compares to train travel, the slow-and-fast rhythmic clack of wheels on train tracks, rushing scenery, changing faces and the sheer pleasure of all kinds of goodies. It is an experience that is imbued with a sense of belonging and of watching the lands change and transform. During the monsoons, the ride just gets better — chugging through and around misty hilltops, over rushing streams and rivers, and amid wide open plains, while rains hammer or fall gently in curtains. For those looking to incorporate a touch of this old-world romance into their next trip, here are some of the best train journeys to enjoy the monsoons:

Konkan Railway along the coast from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai

Just imagine a tantalising train journey that teases with frequent views of the sea, in all its glorious colours, starting from the backwaters of Kerala to the beaches of Goa and finally the Sea Link of Mumbai. That’s Konkan Rail journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, which takes travellers from the southern tip of Kerala to cosmopolitan Mumbai, all the while laying out the splendour of the country’s western coast. Offering a plethora of views across the coast and covering some of the most popular tourist hot spots of south India, the Konkan railway also passes through the one of the longest tunnels at Karbude. Even though the whole journey spans over 34 hours, time whizzes by during this astounding journey from the Arabian Sea to the Sahyadri mountains. Along the way, you can also savour a variety of local food — Kerala, Kannadiga, Goan and Maharashtrian — available at the stations.

Bangalore to Goa via Dudhsagar Falls

The journey from Bangalore to Goa is in itself fascinating as it traverses a significant length of Karnataka, giving fleeting glimpses of the changing landscape — from plains and hills to forests and rivers. The 12-hour journey covers wide terrains of the state and the Western Ghats, from the hustle and bustle of cities to the slow pace of villages and hamlets. But the highlight of the ride, during the monsoons, is the stunning Dudhsagar Waterfalls near Sonaulim. Dudhsagar literally translates to ‘sea of milk’ because of the rushing water that froths and turns white as milk. Among the most majestic waterfalls of southern India, water gushes down the vertical cliffs of the Western Ghats, providing the passengers a glorious view. The scenic beauty unfolds further as the train winds through tunnels, water beating rhythmically down upon the rocks.

Nilgiri Mountain Rail from Coonoor to Ooty

Established by the British, the Nilgiri Mountain Rail is a thing of beauty. While the whole route is much longer, the 26 kilometers between Coonoor and Ooty is the most crucial part, and takes over an hour but provides memories of a lifetime. The narrow gauge rail with its charming coaches looks like something straight out of a children’s story book. Soon after the train chugs out of Coonoor, with a delightful toot-toot that is the stuff of every child’s dream, it passes through thick greenery and provides breathtaking views of verdant hills, adorned by fluffy clouds, curtains of rain and an air laden with the goodness of nature. It passes over bridges, stops at pretty stations with lovely names like Lovedale and Fernhill, and colonial buildings, and rushes past tea plantations and lush green meadows. In between, adding to the allure, are tunnels which heighten the anticipation of what’s on the other side. This is an enchanting ride for every kind of soul.

Bangalore to Mangalore Vistadome via Western Ghats

One of the newest attractions in this sector, the route is old but the vistadome has taken the experience several notches high. Travelling through the Western Ghats, especially during the monsoons, is much anticipated for travellers, but for monsoon-chasers it is the Holy Grail, and this vistadome journey makes it incredibly worthy. The wide viewing windows and swivel chairs provide magnificent views. As the train wraps itself around hills, chugs through mist and clouds, trundles slowly high over gushing rivers, snakes in and out of tunnels and is often drenched by curtains of rain, it is as if the passengers become part of the moving scenery. Although the trip begins from Bangalore, travellers can expect the true fun to begin a few hours in as it reaches the Western Ghat foothills of Sakleshpur. But that’s not to say the rest is any less eventful — the tracks wind through lush grasslands and areca-nut plantations, lustrous plains, and pretty stations, making for a beautiful experience.

Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram

Among the shorter journeys, it more than makes up with the fabulous sights that are both beautiful and significant. It takes a little more than two hours, but goes from India’s tip, with stunning views of the meeting point of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to lush forests and back to the breathtaking views of the sea near Thiruvananthapuram. The rains add an altogether different dramatic dimension, turning the sea and sky into various colours of grey. The journey is also a lovely way to get a slice of life experience, as the mix of local languages — Tamil, Malayalam and their various dialects — ebb and flow around you.

