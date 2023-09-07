36 hours in Interlaken, Switzerland

Interlaken is situated between two lakes, Brienz to the east and Thun to the west, hence the name. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

You have to pass the ‘Indianness test’ at Interlaken. This one’s relatively easy — strike a pose with a Bollywood legend who has probably influenced more Indians to travel to Switzerland than anyone else. Yash Chopra eternalised Swiss landscapes in his films but it’s Interlaken where he has been immortalised with a statue. Interlaken is situated between two lakes — Brienz to the east and Thun to the west (hence the name) and is a starting point for many adventures in a region that can truly stake claim as one of the country’s preferred ‘all weather’ destinations.

Day one

Aerial view of Interlaken, Switzerland. (Photo: Jairph via Unsplash)

Arrive in style

Train ride to Interlaken, in Switzerland. (Photo: Darko Nestorovski via Unsplash)

There’s always something enchanting about Swiss train travel, especially when you’re in a coach with panoramic windows. It’s almost like a window to Switzerland as the landscapes change from shimmering blue lakes to snow-capped mountains with a smattering of city and town landscapes between them. The all-new Golden Pass Express that connects Montreux with Interlaken takes it to a new high. I’d recommend travelling in the Prestige Class with unique 180-degree seats allowing you to always be in the direction of travel. As you take in the magical landscapes, there’s also Swiss engineering magic happening under your feet. The train switches almost magically from metric track to a standard track thanks to a new technological feat — a variable gauge bogie. Drop your bags off at your hotel — the Carlton-Europe Vintage Adult hotel (200m from the station) is a quaint boutique hotel that dates back to 1898 and offers exquisite Swiss fare.

On her majesty’s secret service

Toboggan, a kind of sledge, in Interlaken, Switzerland. (Photo: Interlaken Tourism)

The 2970m Schilthorn near Interlaken doesn’t just offer 360-degree panoramic views of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau (a UNESCO World Heritage Site) and more than 200 other peaks but also transports you to the world of James Bond. The Schilthorn was the location for the 1969 Bond film — On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (you can check out the interactive Bond world museum). With 53 kilometres of pistes, toboggan runs and numerous winter hiking trails it’s also the perfect starting point to your winter adventures; Interlaken is a great bet for skiing enthusiasts — newbies and pros alike.

Become a Swiss chocolatier in 75 minutes

Who doesn’t love Swiss chocolate? The Funky Chocolate Club allows you to rediscover your love for chocolate and turn into a chocolatier with an apron and Chef’s hat. This fun course takes you through the origin of Chocolate and the Swiss connection (milk chocolate was invented in the country in 1875). You can make your own chocolate bar with signature ingredients. Wrap up your first day at Interlaken at Ristrorante Sapori, one of Interlaken’s finest Italian restaurants. Their three-course menu for two includes a bottle of wine.

Day two

Smooth take-offs

Hang-gliding in Interlaken, Switzerland. (Photo: Interlaken Tourism)

Interlaken is one of Europe’s adventure capitals with everything from bungy jumping to snow trails in the mix. It’s also one of the best spots in Switzerland for a short hang-gliding expedition. The 10–20-minute flight with a professional tandem pilot gives you stunning, birds-eye views of the lakes and the Bernese Alps including the famous Jungfrau.

Bollywood trails

Yash Chopra, the man who brought Switzerland to the Hindi film audience in India, has a statue as a tribute to him in Interlaken. (Photo: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

Yash Chopra fell in love with Switzerland during his honeymoon in 1970. He’s been filming there since 1985 (Faasle) but it were Chandni (1989) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) that brought Switzerland to the Indian cinemas like never before. A 350kg statue (inaugurated in 2016) pays tribute to a Swiss ambassador and is a popular selfie spot. It’s also in the heart of trails that take you through gardens, bridges, historic churches and shopping spots. You’ll recognise many of these photo spots from Chopra’s films. Popular shopping stops include the Swiss Knife Centre and Heimatwerk Interlaken for local art and handicrafts.

Make your own miniature Trauffer cow

The iconic Trauffer wooden cow with its instantly recognisable red spots has been a Swiss legend for three generations. A short train and bus ride takes you to Hofstetten bei Brienz, a dreamy, village close to the turquoise-blue Lake Brienz. This is the home of the Trauffer cow. This engaging family destination also has a fun workshop where you can craft your own cow

Smooth sailing

Winter cruising on the Thun in Interlaken. (Photo: Switzerland Tourism)

The snow-capped peaks and icy blue lake provide the perfect backdrop for a gorgeous winter cruise on Lake Thun. I’d suggest the afternoon cruise from Interlaken West to Thun that makes stops in multiple charming towns along the way. This cruise also includes a three-course lunch on board option that showcases local ingredients and delicacies. The cruise brings you to the historic town of Thun.

Discover Thun

Thun, Switzerland. (Photo: Manuel Boxler via Unsplash)

Thun has to be one of the most charming Swiss towns I’ve visited. All trails lead to the Thun Castle that was built between 1180 and 1190, that towers majestically over the Old Town. It houses a historical museum and a 12th-century knights’ hall. The tower also offers 360-degree views of the lake and the mountains. Thun comes alive in December with its famous Christmas market on Waisenhausplatz. Sip on a warm glass of mulled wine at this market before you head back for an Indian dinner (Maharaja and India Village are both popular options at Interlaken) or a Swiss dinner at the Restaurant Chalet Beizli at the Hotel Carlton-Europe.