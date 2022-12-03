MC Travel Special | Top 5 winter experiences around the world

Emperor penguins in Antarctica. (Image: Discover Antarctica)

1. Rovaniemi, Finland

The capital of Finland’s Lapland, Rovaniemi, is renowned for being the official hometown of Santa Claus. And what better place to experience the true spirit of Christmas than in Santa’s village? Located just 3 km from Rovaniemi airport and enveloped in festive Christmas spirit, the village offers enchanting experiences: meet Santa and his little elves, dash through the snow in a reindeer sleigh, watch snowmen come to life at Snowman World and visit the Arctic Circle Snowmobile Park, among others.

Touring into the surrounding Arctic Circle and witnessing the famed Aurora Borealis by night, will of course be the highpoint of your trip to Rovaniemi. Another extraordinary attraction, SnowVillage—a breathtaking resort complex constructed from 44 million pounds of snow and 772,000 pounds of natural ice—is a two-hour drive away.

Santa's official hometown in Finland's Lapland. (Image: Visit Rovaniemi)

2. Antarctica

Commonly referred to as The White Continent and known to be the last great wilderness on earth, Antarctica is the ultimate destination for discerning travellers. Accessible to visitors only between November and March, which is summertime in the Southern Hemisphere, the journey to this remote destination is an adventure in itself.

If you are flying out of India, you are required to change at least three flights to get to the southernmost tip of the world, Ushuaia, from where you embark on a 48-hour journey across the Drake Passage to get to your final destination.

A 5-star expedition cruise equipped with all the amenities is your home for the duration of your Antarctica stay, with several landings en route.

Highlights here include a Polar Plunge, an overnight stay on ice, kayaking, witnessing active volcanoes and exotic wildlife like penguins, orcas and seals, and some of the most pristine, untouched landscapes on this planet.

(Image: DiscoveringAntarctica.org.uk)

3. Hokkaido, Japan

Whether you’re after winter sports, national parks, winter festivals or captivated by upside-down icicles, the Japanese island of Hokkaido has it all. A poster child for untouched geological beauties—volcanoes, parks, and lakes which become even more spectacular in wintertime—Hokkaido offers experiences such as dog sledding, winter rafting, ice fishing and snow festivals. A notable one is the popular Sapporo Snow Festival that takes place each February. Catering to all ages and groups, this winter wonderland features a dazzling array of snow and ice sculptures, twinkling lights and delicious food.

Sapporo Snow Festival, Japan (Image: Visit Hokkaido)

4. Spiti Valley, India

Literally translated as ‘The Middle Land’ between India and Tibet, Spiti Valley lies on the north-eastern part of Himachal Pradesh. The best way to get here is by road from Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Chandigarh or Kalka.

Surrounded by deep ravines and gorges, this picture-perfect sprawling valley with its wide landscapes, rugged terrain, lofty mountains and beautiful Himalayan lakes is a photographer’s delight. Dotted with famous heritage monasteries—Key, Tabo, Kungri and Lhalung, to name a few— stupas, temples, national parks, architecture and art, this scenic land is steeped in culture, spirituality and history.

Wildlife aficionados have a chance to spot Himalayan wildlife, including Blue Sheep and Siberian Ibex, among others. The winter months from December to March are also the best time to sight elusive snow leopards here. Built for the rocky Himalayan terrain, these graceful beasts are known to leap and pounce as easily as they can hide and camouflage themselves in their snow-clad surroundings. Hemis National Park is known worldwide for its population of this endangered species, and spotting this rare ‘king of the mountain’ remains one of the most popular and thrilling experiences.

Snow leopard (Image: Spiti Valley Tours)

5. Innsbruck, Austria

Nestled in a valley amid the magnificent Alps, Innsbruck holds the distinction of being the only city besides London to host the Winter Olympics on more than one occasion.

There’s plenty to do for most travellers here: Ski enthusiasts can enjoy a scenic cable car ride to get to Nordkette mountain, also known as the Jewel of the Alps, and experience one of the steepest ski runs in Europe.

Party animals can celebrate late into the night at ‘Cloud 9’, an igloo-turned-nightclub, complete with disco lights. For culture buffs, the old town of Innsbruck is steeped in medieval history with the grand Hofburg Imperial Palace, the gothic Hofkirche church, and the famous Golden Roof. Bling lovers can get bedazzled by the well-known Swarovski Crystal World, a modern art museum set against a gorgeous backdrop of snow-capped mountains.