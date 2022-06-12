MC Travel Special | Going to London after two years? Some things to do, see and eat in the home of the Big Ben

Judd Books, near King’s Cross station, is a treasure trove of bargain and used books. (Photo by Danish Khan)

The pandemic delivered a mighty blow to the travel industry over the least two years. But the skies have opened up now. After a gruelling wait for the visa, you are finally headed to London in the Platinum Jubilee year of the Queen’s reign. The gorgeous summer is here, never mind the occasional - okay, actually, quite regular – rain. Over 16 hours of daylight means there’s plenty you can pack in a day. Step out in your best walking shoes, and do not forget sunscreen, water and an umbrella to make the most of your stay in London.

Take a stroll down Central London: If a walking tour is not your cup of tea, you can embark on your own around central London and soak up the history at your own pace.

Take a close look at the buildings and spot the imperial imprint. Quite a few have - Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and America - on them. How many such buildings can you spot, and how are the continents represented?

The British take their mansions and buildings very seriously. Prince Charles broke protocol to write to the Qatar prime minister asking him to scrap plans for the glass and steel design for 500 apartments as an unwelcome and avoidable presence in the London skyline. If you take away Canary Wharf and the tall rises around Liverpool Street, London’s financial hub is very much housed in Victorian buildings still standing strong in medieval alleyways. Now you know why.

Regent’s Park: The Regent’s Park is a good escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Those who make money in the city come here to burn calories. It is one of the eight Royal Parks in London and is known as the jewel in the crown. India too was known as the jewel in the British Empire’s crown, and right here in the park is evidence enough that the history of empire and capitalism is complicated. A century and a half ago, Sir Cowasji Jehangir, a Parsi merchant from colonial Bombay, whose family adopted the sobriquet of ‘Readymoney’ as their surname, financed the construction of a fountain in Regent’s Park. The park is spread over 395 acres, and if you resist using Google maps, it could take you 15 to 45 minutes to locate the Readymoney or the Parsee drinking fountain. At the other end of the fountain is the house of Vijay Mallya.

Readymoney fountain. (Photo by Danish Khan)

Elizabeth line: One way to announce to the world your successful London visit in the summer of 2022 is by mentioning the newly-opened Elizabeth line. The swanky new addition to the web of London transport network provides another connection between the busy Heathrow airport and Central London. It has been planned to take off the congestion from the older Central and Jubilee lines on the London underground. It is also handy if you have an uncle or sister-in-law living in Asian-dominated Slough or Ilford. If you couldn’t make it to the Jaipur Literature Festival at the British Library for a snap with Geetanjali Shree, then posing aboard a train on the Elizabeth line can provide compensation.

Judd Books: If you have even an iota of interest in reading, and do not believe in picking up books featured in bestsellers lists, then head out to Judd Books near King’s Cross station. It is a treasure trove of bargain and used books. Surprise yourself and your loved ones with least-expected books on an array of topics. It has friendly and helpful staff who sometimes have to become strict to evict readers so that they can close the shop. It is a surreal experience to feel the underground whizzing below you, even as you are swept away by the bargain prices. A good place to fill the gaps if your library needs stocking up on Europe and Arts. There are other bookshops on the same road, which also houses some busy and very attractive pubs.

Museums: England prides itself on the fact that the museums here are free unlike Europe. Periodically newspapers debate on whether museums should be kept free, so far they continue to be. The popular Dippy the dinosaur is back at the Natural History Museum, and the object trails at the British Museum offers an amazing experience for the entire family. Regular visitors may have been to The Victoria and Albert Museum, Imperial War Museum, Science Museum but they are all still worth a visit.

Fish and chips: Chicken tikka masala is now considered a British national dish. But coming from India, is that what you want to have? True, London does have Atul Kochar, and Asma Khan, and Namita Punjabi, and The Taj and much more. Instead try out The Seashell of Lisson Grove which is also frequented by celebrities. The portions are big and it has been labelled as one of the best fish and chips places in London. A nice place to dine after you return to London (Marylebone station) from shopping at Bicester Village or a day trip to Oxford.

Fish and chips taste best at sea-side towns. If you want to see more than the Thames, there are plenty of sea-side towns. Most of them are a quick train journey away from Central London. If you do not have the time for Scotland, then Southend-on-sea, Brighton, Whitstable, Margate and much more are there to choose from. Avoid the weekends if you can, and pack away a picnic if you have kids with you. Almost all of them also have Indian restaurants that are way cheaper than London.