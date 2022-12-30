Long Weekend Plans | Northern Ireland: To Winterfell and lolling in nature's bounty

Northern Ireland coast. (Photo: Shubhra Krishan)

Nature has been exceptionally kind to Northern Ireland. With its bounty of gently rolling vistas and endless coastal drives, it invites you to unwind in the true sense of the word. There’s zero pressure to tick major attractions off your list — all you do is discover the beauty of the land at your own relaxed pace.

Day One

Arrive in Belfast, ideally in the morning. Rent a car at the George Best Belfast City Airport and head straight to Harrison’s for coffee, cake and whatever else you like! This restaurant-farmshop-nursery offers two beautiful treats: fabulous terraced seating, with shoreside views of the Stanford Lough (pronounced “lock”), and the world’s most delicious rhubarb pie served with homemade ice-cream.

Located in the picturesque village of GreyAbbey, Harrison’s is no longer a secret for the people of Northern Ireland, who drive long distances for a meal here.

Medieval ruins of GreyAbbey. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

If I were a resident, I would have a field day shopping for the gorgeous blossoms at the Harrison’s nursery, and pack a pie or five to take back home. But then they have a lovely gift shop, with a rich collection of jewellery, scarves, cards and more. (Harryson's, 35 Ballybryan Rd, Newtownards, County Down.)

Your next stop should be Mount Stewart Gardens, which are right next door to GreyAbbey village. This 19th-century mansion house is an incredible beauty, lovingly maintained, so you will spend a very pleasant afternoon among a profusion of happy flowers. The mansion houses a world-class collection of paintings and object d’art. There’s a second hand bookshop and plenty of trees under which you can read those books. The in-house restaurant sources its ingredients locally.

Mount Stewart Gardens. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Set aside, at least, two hours to enjoy this green, serene paradise to the fullest.

Continue along the Ards Peninsula to the postcard-pretty town of Portaferry. A good stay option here is the small but charming Portaferry Hotel on the waterfront.

The town of Portaferry on the Ards Peninsula at Strangford Lough, as seen from Castle Ward. (Photo: K Mitch Hodge via Unsplash)

The town has a hidden gem that you must discover: Exploris, where they rescue and heal seal pups, and showcase beautiful marine species that are indigenous to Strangford Lough.

Take a quiet evening walk, inhale the salty sea breeze, and turn in for the night.

Day Two

Just across from the hotel, catch an early ferry to Castle Ward. The property belongs to a certain Ward family, whose 18th century house has a dramatic Gothic façade. Its 820-acre estate features a huge sunken garden and winding pathways through which you can walk for hours without coming across a soul, except a few ducks and assorted birds. Here’s what makes it really interesting — it was a key location for the Game of Thrones shoot.

Castle Ward Barnyard aka Winterfell in the 'Game of Thrones'. (Photo: K Mitch Hodge via Unsplash)

Afterwards, drive down to Slieve Donard Resort, and spend the night there. An old railway hotel, it is now the kind of place you should book for a special, once-in-a-lifetime occasion — Charlie Chaplin was a guest here in 1920.

Slieve Donard Hotel, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The resort sits beside the sea, has a beautiful spa, and is across from the charming town of Newcastle. The magnificent Royal County Down Golf Course borders it. Everything at the resort gleams…the polished brass, the shining floors, the friendly eyes of the people who man it.

Spend a pleasant evening strolling along the shops and enjoying a local drink in Newcastle town. Three treats I highly recommend: Irish Potato Bread (also known as fadge), cheddar scones and Irish cream pots.

Day Three

Let this be a day of lazy long drives.

Take the Mournes Coastal Scenic Drive with a stopover at Silent Valley. Ringed by mountains, "The Valley", located within the Mourne Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, houses beautiful parkland, lakes and a pond. The reservoir here is the main water supply source for a large part of Belfast.

Some more driving will take you to the little towns of Northern Ireland, including Annalong and Kilkeel. The highlight of your day is sure to be Tollymore Forest, a film and television show location that offers countless hours of quiet strolls and lush trees. The air is scented with fresh breeze, which no perfume can rival. Wherever you point your camera, you will get a beautiful shot — running stream, winding pathway, glimmering leaves.

The Hermitage, Tollymore Forest Park, Northern Ireland. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The forest is an hour away from the airport, so you should be well in time to return to your car and take the evening flight out of Belfast.