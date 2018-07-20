App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

London – A gothic grandeur by the river

One of the world’s most visited cities, London has something in store for everyone. A dynamic innovator of art and culture, London is a city of ideas and imagination.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

London remains one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities infused with music, fashion, and food. Central London is where you will discover the major museums and galleries and beautiful panoramas of the riverside.

A tangle of roads and lanes, London can be a beast to tame for even those who call it home. This city can charm you with its vintage buildings which in itself is a unique and beguiling biography. Food is another creative area which has become an obsession in certain places.

Even if you know the city intimately, you will still feel incapable of walking past the London Eye or the Big Ben without taking a photo.

One of London’s most loved view of the city is from the Waterloo Bridge. Looking west, you will stumble on River Thames curving between the London Eye and the Houses of Parliament.

Some of the best art in London can be found in the form of graffiti. A good time to visit the city in the lead-up to Christmas. Venture out to the Kew Gardens or Hampton Court Palace for a twinkling after-dark adventure and end your day at a quiet waterside pub.​
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 06:16 pm

tags #London Eye #London travel #London Travel guide #Travel #Travel Cafe #Travel Diaries #Travel to London #Travel with moneycontrol #Wanderlust

