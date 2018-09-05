App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Favourite travel destinations of top 5 CEOs

Have you ever wondered where the Indian billionaires spend their vacation? We unveil some holiday destinations India’s billionaires’ jet off to when they want a little break.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

In this era of curated travel, research shows a majority of Indian CEOs have wildlife safaris as their top priority. Most executives value every moment while travelling and don't waste time sitting around airports.

In many corporate companies, CEOs and their families who coast around the world in luxury private jets can almost always write those trips off as a business expense. Since most of these CEOs already live in gigantic mansions, when they travel, their rooms don’t always have to mimic their home lifestyle.

The five key things they’re looking for are good light, outdoor space, seamless technology, high-end furniture, and a super-comfortable bed. As for the rooms and resorts on CEO bucket lists, they include the Brando, a private island resort in Tahiti that was once owned by Marlon Brando; the Four Seasons Bora Bora, whose three-bedroom overwater bungalows are among the best in Polynesia; the AII Royal Suite at the Four Seasons in Lanai, Hawaii; and the private villas at Castiglion Del Bosco, a Tuscan village-turned-Rosewood resort by the fashion mogul Massimo Ferragamo.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 06:21 pm

#business travel #CEO travel trends #Corporate Travel #Luxury Travel #Moneycontrol Travel #Travel #Travel cafe. CEO travel #Trending destinations

