App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai-Delhi last-minute return air tickets plummet to Rs 5,000

Last minute fares on the Mumbai-Kochi and Delhi-Bengaluru route have also plummeted to Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,700, respectively, for a round trip

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: COVID-19 checks at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan (Reuters)
Representative Image: COVID-19 checks at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan (Reuters)

The coronavirus pandemic, or COVID-19, has the travel and tourism industry in its crosshairs. With the number of persons testing positive for the pathogen rising to 62 in India, the number of flight ticket cancellations have seen a sharp rise too. As a result, the airfares have nosedived across the country, even on otherwise busy routes.

For instance, last minute fares on flights scheduled to depart in 24 hours on the Mumbai-Delhi route -- which always sees high traffic -- has fallen to Rs 5,000 now, The Times of India reported.

Similarly, last minute fares on the Mumbai-Kochi and Delhi-Bengaluru route have also plummeted to Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,700, respectively, for a round trip.

Close

The steep drop in last minute airfares can be attributed to travel advisories against non-essential travel to contain the spread of COVID-19 that is continuing to claim lives across the world.

related news

Even travel agents told the paper that more and more people are cancelling tickets due to the coronavirus pandemic. People are avoiding travel and crowded places out of the fear of coming across people who may already be infected by the virus.

This trend has been observed not just in India, but across the world. As per a Vox.com report, round trips from New York to Los Angeles now cost $142 as against an average $300 one-way. Similarly, a flight from Miami to Chicago usually costs $193, but now Frontier Airlines is offering them at $67 for a round-trip. Moreover, airlines based in the United States are also letting people change or cancel their tickets without levying cancellation charges.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 12:34 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Covid-19 #Domestic airfares #Travel and tourism

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.