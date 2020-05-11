App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Ziebat is not authorised to leave IGI’s transit area and spends his time reading magazines and newspapers these days. He eats at some of the fast food outlets at the airport that are still operational and interacts with security and housekeeping staff from time to time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)
Delhi airport (Image: Flickr)

The suspension of international flights in view of the coronavirus pandemic has left several persons across the world stranded thousands of miles away from their homes.

One such case involves a German national, who has been living in the transit area of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for nearly two months.

40-year-old  Edgard Ziebat has been stranded at the Delhi airport since March 18, Hindustan Times has reported. The German national was travelling from Hanoi to Istanbul on March 18, when all flights to and from Turkey were cancelled by the Indian government in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases

Close

When Ziebat landed in New Delhi as a transit passenger, he realised that all flights to Istanbul had got cancelled. Four days later, all international flights were completely suspended to contain the spread of the deadly virus, and the nationwide lockdown was imposed shortly after.

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Ziebat was not the only foreign national who got stranded due to the unfortunate turn of events. But, owing to his criminal record in his native land, matters got complicated for him. His own country refused to take his custody because he is at a foreign location, while India refused to give him a visa because of his criminal background.

Commenting on why the German national is still stranded at the airport, a security officer at the IGI said, “While others were facilitated by their embassies concerned and were taken for quarantine, officials from the German embassy informed the Indian bureau of immigration that Ziebat is a wanted criminal in their country with several cases of assault and other crimes registered against him. Since he was on foreign land, they did not take his custody. The Delhi Police and airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) were also apprised of the situation.”

Ziebat is not authorised to leave IGI’s transit area and spends his time reading magazines and newspapers these days. He eats at some of the fast food outlets at the airport that are still operational and interacts with security and housekeeping staff from time to time. Notably, international passengers are allowed to stay in transit for only one day under normal circumstances.

The German national has been provided with essentials such as toothpaste, food, mosquito net, and a recliner, among others. He has reportedly claimed to have enough to financially sustain himself.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Delhi #Indira Gandhi International airport

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus | From suspending wage hikes to shift allowance what’s more in store for IT employees?

Coronavirus | From suspending wage hikes to shift allowance what’s more in store for IT employees?

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.