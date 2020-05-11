Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 63,000; PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs today

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 62,939. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,109. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway.

Globally, there have been over 41 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.82 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia and France are the most-affected countries.