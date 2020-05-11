Live now
May 11, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases near 63,000; PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs today
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 62,939.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-eighth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. Restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 62,939. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,109. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases. A massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway.Globally, there have been over 41 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.82 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia and France are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Harsh Vardhan
No COVID-19 case were reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 percent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said yesterday, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 1,511 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours — the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | Nashik's COVID-19 count reaches 671; death toll so far 28
The number of COVID-19 patients in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 671 yesterday after the samples of eight people, who died earlier, and those of 37 others tested positive for the infection, health officials said.
The virus has so far claimed the lives of 28 people, they said. The district's virus hotspot continues to be Malegaon with 534 cases, they said. (Input from PTI)
Railways to start special passenger trains from tomorrow, bookings on IRCTC website from today
The Indian Railways will be gradually starting passenger train operations from May 12, initially, with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys), the government has said.
It has said that these special trains will run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
Coronavirus in LIVE updates | PM Modi to hold video conference with CMs today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers at 3.00 pm today.
Officials, including Union Home Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Health Secretary and the DGP will also participate in the video conference.
This will be the fifth interaction between PM Modi and the chief ministers since the COVID-19 outbreak began in India.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 62,939. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 19,358 patients have recovered, 2,109 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 41,472. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Mexico are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 41 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.82 lakh.
With over 13.29 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and France.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 187 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the forty-eighth day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. Some restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas. India’s massive exercise to repatriate lakhs of Indians stranded abroad is underway.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.