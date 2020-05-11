Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its socio-economic impact

As India registered a record jump of over 4,200 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government on May 11 said some relatively large outbreaks have been noticed in particular locations and it is important to focus on containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage.

Asked if there has been a community transmission of the disease, joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal at a press briefing said, "Some clusters have been found here, and in some cases in some particular locations relatively large outbreaks has also been noticed."

Agarwal said 4,213 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours till Monday 8 am, taking the total cases to 67,152 and death toll to 2,206.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of different states regarding the COVID-19 situation. Many of the states wanted the lockdown to be extended. Some CMs also said that the states should get the right to classify areas into green, orange and red zones.

>> During the conference, PM Modi said that economic activities have begun to pick up in various parts of the country, and that the process will gather steam in the days to come.

>> The IRCTC began online booking for special passenger trains starting from tomorrow. The Railways also issued new guidelines for travel on the 15 pairs of special trains, asking passengers to carry their own food and linen and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for health screening.

>> The government said today that over 5 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their home states by 468 'Shramik' special trains.

>> Wuhan in China, where the outbreak began, reported the first cluster of cases since lockdown was lifted from the city. A local official was sacked by authorities after the emergence of new cases.

>> The United Nations said that international tourism could decline by 60-80 percent in 2020.

>> British PM Boris Johnson launched the new COVID-19 Alert System and "modified" the UK's coronavirus lockdown which allows people more time outdoors.