Coronavirus lockdown | AC train coaches do not pose COVID-19 transmission threat: Indian Railways

While the partial resumption of passenger train services on May 12 after almost two months was welcomed by most Indians, it brought forth new fears surrounding COVID-19 transmission through air conditioners.

Thousands of passengers will be travelling by these AC trains that will be running in full capacity, and it is highly likely that several of them might be asymptomatic coronavirus patients. Given that the passengers will be seated in close proximity to each other in centrally air-conditioned coaches, the fear of transmission will remain high.

A study conducted by Chinese researchers had established that droplet transmission through air-conditioned ventilator ducts had spread novel coronavirus infections in the country. However, that was the only study finding a correlation between the two. In fact, the Indian Railways has also clarified that travelling by AC coaches will not expose passengers to the risk of contracting COVID-19, reported India Today.

The railways also released a statement to allay the concerns of the people and said: “As per the Ministry of Health guidelines, centralised AC is acceptable provided complete air change inside an AC coach takes place at least 12 times per hour.”

Earlier, the AC air was replaced five times in an hour.







The official added that the roof-mounted AC units in Indian Railway coaches are already designed to replace the air at a high rate, which means that droplets would remain suspended in the AC air being circulated for too long.

Besides, all passengers have been told to carry their own blankets, towels, linen, and food, to prevent infection spread and maintain better hygiene standards. It is also mandatory to get screened for fever before boarding the trains now and wear face masks to avoid contracting the disease. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, no symptomatic patient will be allowed to board these trains and it will be mandatory for all passengers to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application.