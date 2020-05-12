Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Railway services to partially resume today; known COVID-19 cases at 67,152

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. PM Narendra Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers yesterday. While a massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway. Railways will be resuming passenger train services today.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 67,152. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,206. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 41.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.87 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Italy and France are the most-affected countries.