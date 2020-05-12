Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Railway services to partially resume today; known COVID-19 cases at 67,152
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 67,152.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across 187 countries and territories. Today is the forty-ninth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 17. PM Narendra Modi held a video conference with all chief ministers yesterday. While a massive exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad is underway. Railways will be resuming passenger train services today.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 67,152. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 2,206. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 41.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 2.87 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Italy and France are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with all chief ministers yesterday, many states urged the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown.
Chief Ministers of several states, including Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana and Maharashtra, expressed the need to continue with the lockdown in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.
Read: List of states in favour of lockdown extension
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | Mumbai adds 791 new cases; 20 more die
Exactly two months after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Mumbai, the count stood at 14,355 late yesterday with the addition of 791 new infections, while the death toll rose to 528, the city civic body said.
The BMC said that so far 3,110 recovered patients had been discharged from hospitals, including 106 yesterday.
Read more here
The Indian Railways will resume some passenger train operations from today in a graded manner.
Passenger train services, including suburban trains, had been suspended since the lockdown started.
Click here for the full list of trains Indian Railways will be starting from today
Click here for more: List of trains resuming from May 12, how and where to book tickets, travel SOPs and other questions answered
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE updates | 39 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total cases now 746
Thirty-nine people of Bihar tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 746 in the state, a top health department official said.
Till date, the dreaded coronavirus has spread to 37 out of the 38 districts of the state leaving only Jamui unaffected.
Out of total total 746 positive COVID-19 cases, six have died, 377 have recovered while the state is left with 363 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 67,152. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 20,917 patients have recovered, 2,206 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 44,029. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected areas.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, Turkey, Brazil and Peru are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 41.7 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 2.85 lakh.
With over 13.47 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy and France.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 187 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the forty-ninth day of the nationwide lockdown in India, which has been extended till May 17. Some restrictions have been eased, especially in non-hotspot areas. India’s massive exercise to repatriate lakhs of Indians stranded abroad is underway. Indian Railways will be starting special trains from today. IRCTC had opened online bookings yesterday.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.