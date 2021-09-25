8 bike trips to go on this festive season

(Representational image) Before going on a bike trip, pick up some motorcycle slang for the road. For example, Apes connotes "very tall handlebars typically found on cruisers".

“God didn’t create metal so that man could make paper clips!” An early Harley-Davidson advertisement touted. The bike company was coaxing people to take a whole tankful of fuel and hit the road. Many listened and took to the two-wheels for life.

As the festive season approaches, pick a few motorcycle slangs for the road: Apes (Very tall handlebars typically found on cruisers), DILLIGAF (Does It Look Like I Give A F*ck), Dresser (touring bike), Garage rot (not ride a bike for long), Hardtail (any bike with no rear suspension), Keep the rubber side down (way of saying goodbye to another rider. Basically, it means to stay safe).

Here are a few domestic bike rides to pick from.

1. RAJASTHAN

Duration: 7 nights trip across Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh

Price: Starting from Rs33,490, includes breakfast and dinner

350CC bike

Company: Thomas Cook & SOTC

Accompanied special back-up vehicle with technical staff; experienced guide throughout the trip; essential safety equipment.

Pit-stops and attractions: Bullet Baba (Banna), 1971 Indo-Pak battle field Longewala, Kumbhalgarh fort, etc.

Experiences: Rajasthani lunch in a heritage haveli, food walk, camping in Sam sand dunes, camel safari and desert safari.

2. SIKKIM

Duration: 7 nights trip across Siliguri, Gangtok, Lachen, Lachung and Zuluk

Price: Starting from Rs36,999, includes breakfast and dinner

350CC bike

Company: Thomas Cook & SOTC

Accompanied by special back-up vehicle with technical staff; experienced guide throughout the trip; and essential safety equipment.

Pit-stops and attractions: Kanchendzonga, Gurudongmar Lake, Zero Point, Silk Route, Thambi view and Nathula pass.

Zero Point, Yumthang Valley, Sikkim.

3. KARNATAKA-TAMIL NADU

Duration: 12 nights trip across Bengaluru, Madikeri, Ooty, Sethumadai, Kodaikanal, Rameswaram and Yercaud.

Price: Starting from approx. Rs 60,000, includes breakfast and dinner.

Company: Thomas Cook & SOTC

Rent a Himalayan BS 6, KTM Adventure 390, Ducati Scrambler, Harley Davidson 48 or Triumph Street

Accompanied by special back-up vehicle with technical staff; experienced guide throughout the trip; essential safety equipment.

Pit-stops and attractions: Kolli Hills, coffee estates at Madikeri, Coaker’s Walk, Excursion to Dhanushkodi, etc.

Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu.

4. DELHI-LANSDOWNE-RISHIKESH

Duration: 3 days

Price: Rs 11,500 per person

Company: Adventure Nation

Option 1: Package without Motorcycle

- Tour Leader throughout the trip

- Backup Rider for emergency situations

- All the hotel /camps accommodation on double sharing. Includes Breakfast and Dinner

Option 2: Package with Motorbike

Royal Enfield 350CC motorbike

- Everything included in Option 1 + Helmet for both rider and pillion. Fuel for the complete trip as per the itinerary. Extra fuel for back up.

5. TAWANG

Duration: 8 days

Price: Rs 23,999 per person

Company: Adventure Nation

Option 1: Package without Motorbike

- Accommodation on triple sharing basis in hotel/tent. Daily breakfast and dinner included.

- Experienced ride captain and mechanic; service backup vehicle; bonfire wherever possible

- All required permits.

Option 2: Package with Motorbike

- Everything in Option 1 + 410 CC Royal Enfield Himalayan with a helmet for 8 days from Guwahati; helmet for both rider and pillion; motorbike fuel for the complete trip as per the itinerary; extra fuel for back up.

Option 3: Package with MUV

Everything in Option 1 + Transport in an MUV like Tempo Traveller / Toyota Innova / Mahindra Xylo / Mahindra Scorpio from Day 2 to Day 7, as per the group size.

6. BHUTAN: The Thunder Dragon Bike Tour

Duration: 9 days

Price: Rs 29,000 per person

Company: Adventure Nation

Option 1: Package without Motorcycle

- Accommodation in Hotels / Camps / Guest Houses on double/triple sharing from Day 1 to Day 7.

- Meals: Includes dinner from Day 1 to Breakfast on Day 9.

- All the Bhutan Permits for Indian Nationals.

- Back up the vehicle for a group of more than 10 motorbikes. Facility to carry luggage in a vehicle restricted to 1 Rucksack / Duffle bag of 60 litres per motorbike

Option 2: Package with Motorbike

Everything that is included in Option 1 +Royal Enfield 350cc motorbike. Helmet for both rider and pillion. Motorbike Fuel for the complete trip as per the itinerary. Extra fuel for back up

Thimphu, Bhutan.

7. NEPAL

Duration: 15 Nights / 16 Days

Price: Rs 69,000 per person. Seat in Back up SUV / Tempo Traveller: Rs 48,000 per person.

350 CC bikes and fuel provided by the travel company

Company: Motorcycle Rental India

Route: Delhi - Rudrapur - Mahendranagar - Bardia National Park - Tansen - Pokhara - Tatopani - Jomsom - Muktinath - Kathmandu - Chitwan - Lumbini - Gorakhpur - Delhi

Dates: October 12-27, 2021; April 16 to May 1, 2022; May 7-22, 2022

8. GOLDEN TRIANGLE MOTORCYCLE TOUR

Duration: 4 Nights/5 Days

Price: Rs 21,000 per person. Seat in Back up SUV / Tempo Traveller: Rs 15,000 per person.

350 CC Bikes and fuel provided by the travel company

Company: Motorcycle Rental India

Route: Delhi - Jaipur-Agra

Dates: October 12-16, 2021; November 4-8, 2021; December 25-29, 2021; April 14-18, 2022

Good to Know

- All mentioned package prices exclude GST.



