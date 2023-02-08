English
    Transman from Kerala gives birth to baby. Pics of pregnancy journey inside

    Zahad, 23, was registered as female at birth and now identifies as male. He gave birth to the baby on Wednesday.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 08, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST
    A pregnant Zahad with his partner Ziya Paval. (Right) The couple's newborn baby. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)

    A pregnant Zahad with his partner Ziya Paval. (Right) The couple's newborn baby. (Image credit: @paval19/Instagram)

    A transgender couple from Kerala, whose pregnancy pictures had gone viral recently, announced the birth of their baby on Wednesday evening.

    The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a caesarean section at the Government Medical College Hospital," Ziya Paval, one of the trans-partners, told PTI.


    Paval, 21, told BBC that she always wanted to be a parent. She was born male and now identifies as female. Meanwhile, her partner Zahad, 23, was registered as female at birth and now identifies as male. They were both were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby, and on Wednesday Zahad gave birth to their baby, without revealing the gender.








