This is the last 'Super Blue Moon' until 2037. How and when to watch the rare event

Super Blue Moon: The phenomenon will be visible until tomorrow. (File)

An extraordinary supermoon is poised to illuminate the night skies today in a celestial phenomenon that will happen next only in 2037. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit brings it closest to Earth precisely at the moment of its fullness. Today, the moon will achieve its impressive proximity to our planet, hovering a mere 357,244 kilometers away. August gets two supermoons in a rare phenomenon this year making it truly a “once in a blue moon” occurrence.

When will it be visible?

For those anticipating the "super blue moon," the anticipation peaks as it rises at 4.30am IST on Thursday, according to space.com. However, the grandeur of its brilliance unfurls two hours later, as affirmed by NASA. The phenomenon will be visible till by 4.16pm on Thursday.

The optimal moment for witnessing this celestial phenomenon unfurls during the dusk hours when the natural illumination recedes.

What else can you see?

Accompanying this cosmic marvel is the potential to observe Saturn, which will be near the moon's vicinity, tracing a clockwise trajectory as the night advances.

How to watch?

Find a Prime Location: To fully appreciate the grandeur of the Super Blue Moon, seek out a location away from city lights and light pollution. Rural areas or elevated vantage points offer clearer views of the night sky.

Check the Weather: Cloud cover can obstruct your view, so keep an eye on weather forecasts in the days leading up to the event. Clear skies provide the best conditions for observation.

Arrive Early: Set up your observation spot well before the moonrise to take in the entire event, from the moon's first appearance on the horizon to its ascent into the night sky.

For a better view of Saturn, binoculars or a telescope is recommended.

The India connect

This 'super blue moon' bears an intrinsic significance as it is a harbinger of the uncommon. Furthermore, it aligns with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, an occasion that celebrates the cherished bond between siblings.

According to the guidelines set forth by Sky & Telescope magazine in 1946, this particular full moon qualifies as a Blue Moon, defined as the second full moon in a single calendar month. A former, centuries-old definition, hailing from the 1500s, deems the Blue Moon as the third full moon within a season featuring four full moons. The actual hue of the moon itself is not going to be blue; its title merely reflects its exceptional occurrence.