Super Blue Moon on August 30: Here’s what you need to know about this rare celestial event

Super Blue Moon is when there are two full moons in a month. (Image for Representation: Screengrab from Video on @NASA/X)

The upcoming celestial event on August 30th is a rare occurrence known as the Super Blue Moon, which will illuminate the night sky. This phenomenon is unique because the moon will exhibit characteristics of both a super moon, appearing larger and brighter than usual, and a Blue Moon, as it is the second full moon to occur within the same calendar month.

Super Blue Moon phenomenon is said to happen when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth and at the same time, the moon is full. On the night of August 30, the moon will reach its peak illumination at 9:36 pm EDT according to NASA. This amazing celestial occurrence has not appeared in the night sky since 2009, and it won't appear until 2032, according to Time and Date.

In the series of four super moons for the year, as stated by EarthSky, the first one took place on July 3 and the second one on August 1. While the third will happen on August 30, the final occurrence will be on September 28.

The super moon on August 30, the third in the sequence, will be the closest to Earth among all the full super moons this year, at 222,043 miles (357,344km) away from Earth when compared with the average 240,000 miles (386,242 km) distance between Earth and the moon, according to EarthSky, hence the full moon will appear larger than average, and thus the title super moon.

What are full moon, super moon and Blue Moon?

Full Moon

When the moon's side that faces Earth is completely illuminated by the Sun, it is said to be a full moon. This roughly happens three or four times each year.

Super Moon

A super moon phenomenon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth. It is closer to Earth than the average full moon. A super moon also appears bigger than the average full moon. Super moons are about 15 percent brighter than an average full moon, but the change is not generally visible to the naked eye.

Blue Moon

When there are two full moons in a month, the second one is classified as a Blue Moon. This type of moon occurs every two to three years.

Why the Super Blue Moon is so rare and special

NASA says a Blue Moon could occur every 2 to 3 years. While it isn’t quite as rare, however, a Blue oon that’s also a super moon is a rare occurrence — something that happens about every 10 years, on average – though the time between any two occurrences can vary from two months to two decades or more, NASA said.

As stated on Space.com, the moon's cycle takes 29.5 days to complete, and so there are technically 12.4 full moons every 365 days; that means every 2.8 years on average, there are 13 full moons in 12 months on average.

What sets this Super Blue Moon apart is its unique characteristics. Notably, according to Time and Date, the last time a Super Blue Moon occurred was in December 2009, and the next time will be in 9 years, in August 2032. And, while the last Blue Moon was on August 22, 2021, the next Blue Moon will take place on August 19, 2024. Adding to its significance, the Super Blue Moon on August 30 will offer the spectacle of Saturn being visible just above the moon, notes NASA.

What time to watch the sight

The ideal time to catch sight of this event is just as the moon is rising directly opposite the horizon where the sun sets. The Super Blue Moon on August 30 will reach its peak at 9:36 p.m. EDT, but generally looks full a day before and up to September 1, according to NASA.

Will the Super Blue Moon be noticeable to skywatchers?

Regarding the visibility of the Super Blue Moon, although the moon's apparent size may enhance by as much as 14 percent in the celestial expanse, this alteration is typically not discernible to most stargazers. Nevertheless, the moon will shine noticeably brighter in the night sky.

Will the Super Blue Moon be blue in color?

No, the name of this event is unrelated to the moon's color. According to NASA, Moon's color can appear to change, from brown to orange, purple to white depending on the particles present in our night sky. It noted when particles like smoke or dust scatter away red wavelengths of light, the moon could assume a blue tinge.