Stunning pictures of first supermoon in August from around the world

1/15 The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on August 1. India also joined the rest of the world to witness the phenomenon. (Image: PTI)

2/15 The supermoon was visible from Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Punjab, but sky gazers in Kolkata missed it due to a thick blanket of clouds. (Image: PTI)

3/15 The supermoon rises next to Panagia Tsampika Christian Orthodox Church on a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus. (Image: AP)

4/15 Young football players attend a practice session as the supermoon rises above Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: AP)

5/15 The supermoon captured behind the minaret of a mosque in Beirut, Lebanon. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon. (Image: AP)

6/15 The supermoon lights up the Judean Desert near the West Bank town of Jericho. (Image: AP)

7/15 The supermoon rises in glory as ferries and cargo ships cross the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: AP)

8/15 A stunning image of the Earth's natural satellite over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq. The moon appears slightly brighter and bigger than normal because it is closer than usual, just 3,57,530 km (222,159 miles) away, thus the supermoon label. (Image: AP)

9/15 A supermoon lights up the sky over Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP)

10/15 The phenomenon visible from the ancient Temple of Zeus in Nemea about 100 km(62 miles) southwest of Athens on August 1. (Image: AP)

11/15 A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain in the backdrop of the supermoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Image: AP)

12/15 The supermoon rises behind Isle Au Haut in the distance, and North Haven Island, middle ground. (Image: AP)

13/15 The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on the first day of the month. (Image: AP)

14/15 The supermoon rises above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington. (Image: AP)