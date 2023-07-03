Supermoon 2023: What is the lunar phenomenon, its naming and when to watch

July's supermoon is also known as the buck moon. (File)

Get ready to witness an awe-inspiring celestial phenomenon as July kicks off with the first of four supermoons in 2023. This month's supermoon promises to captivate stargazers with its brilliance, outshining all previous full moon events this year.

When and how to watch the July Supermoon?

With its peak illumination below the horizon at 5:09 pm IST on Monday, July 3, this lunar spectacle is not to be missed. So, mark your calendars and find a spot with an unobstructed view of the horizon after sunset. No special equipment is needed to view the moon. In different cities, the supermoon will be according to moonrise. In Delhi, it should be around 7:40pm, while in Kolkata it would around 6:30pm. It will be visible until around 4:20am.

When does a supermoon occur?

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. During this celestial alignment, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual, casting an ethereal glow upon our planet. While the technical name for this event is perigee-syzygy, the term "supermoon" has gained popularity due to its captivating description.

The moon's elliptical orbit causes its distance from Earth to vary throughout the lunar cycle. When the moon reaches its perigee, it is approximately 48,280 km closer to our planet compared to its farthest point, known as apogee. This proximity makes the moon appear 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than an average full moon.

July's Supermoon: The Buck Moon

This month's supermoon is also known as the buck moon, owing to the annual cycle of shedding and regrowth of male deer's antlers during July. The Old Farmer's Almanac sheds light on other fascinating names for this moon, originating from Native American cultures.

Terms like hot moon allude to the summer weather, while names such as raspberry moon and ripe corn moon symbolize the optimal time for harvesting fruits and crops.

More supermoons

In 2023, there will be 13 supermoons. August will bring two supermoons, including a rare blue moon, which will be the closest to Earth this year. Circle September 29 on your calendars, as it marks the grand finale of the supermoon series for the year.