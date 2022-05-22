Thieves perform puja before looting gold, cash worth Rs 34 lakh from Kerala bank: Report

The image of a deity with a garland around it, betel leaves, a small spear with a lemon stuck on it and a bottle of liquor was found at the spot. (Representational image)

A gang of thieves allegedly performed puja before looting a Kerala bank of gold and cash worth Rs 34 lakh.

According to a report in Manorama, the incident took place at Pathanapuram Bankers, a private financial institution in Kollam district. The owner filed a complaint with the police after he found out that 100 sovereign og gold and cash worth Rs 34 lakh kept in two lockers were missing.

During investigation, the police found out that the theives had performed some ritual at the site. The image of a deity with a garland around it, betel leaves, a small spear with a lemon stuck on it and a bottle of liquor was found at the spot.

An officer told Manorama: "Human hair was strewn all across the room to mislead police dogs."

The police also found a poster pasted on the bank's wall. It said, "I am dangerous. Don't follow me."

"The bank was open till Saturday afternoon and remained closed on Sunday. The robbery was discovered after the owner and the staff opened the bank around 9 am on Monday," the officer added.

Speaking about the modus operandi, the police said, "The thieves reached the first floor of the three-storey building through the terrace. After breaking the iron grills at the main entrance, they forced open the door."

"The accused then sliced through the lockers with a cutter and fled with the gold and cash."





