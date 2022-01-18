MARKET NEWS

Kerala Bank looking for new MD & CEO; invites applications

According to the advertisement by Kerala Bank, the CEO candidate should have 20 years of experience in mainstream banking and at least three years of experience in senior management level in a public sector or private sector commercial bank.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
January 18, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST
Kerala cooperative bank was formed after merging 13 district cooperative banks. (Representative image)

Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered Kerala Bank, on January 18, invited applications for the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

According to the advertisement in local newspapers, the appointment will be either on contract basis or on direct appointment basis. The appointment is for a period of three years.

Kerala cooperative bank was formed after merging 13 district cooperative banks. In March, 2019, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies approved the resolution passed by 13 District Co-operative Banks to transfer its assets and liabilities into Kerala Bank.

Accordingly from November, 2019 onwards, Kerala State Co-operative Bank and 13 District Co-operative Banks are functioning as a single entity with brand name Kerala Bank.

According to the advertisement, the CEO candidate should have 20 years of experience in mainstream banking and at least three years of experience in senior management level in a public sector or private sector commercial bank.

Also, the candidate should have experience in core banking and other banking technology, the advertisement said. The candidate should be in the age group of 45-60 as on January, 2022., the advertisement said.

The advertisement has been issued by the Secretary, co-operation of Kerala government.
Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #Appointment #banking #CEO #Kerala Bank #Management
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:22 am

