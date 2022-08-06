English
    These sneakers have beer-filled soles and detachable openers

    'Walk on beer': Heineken is promoting its new beer with limited edition shoes.

    August 06, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Beer for you sole, from Heineken. (Image credit: @Heineken/Twitter)

    Heineken, the popular Dutch brewing company, has unveiled sneakers with soles filled with beer.

    Designed in the colour of Heineken bottles, they also come with detachable openers, in case you want to have a drink right out of your shoe

    The company has designed only 32 such pairs for now to promote its Heineken Silver beer.

    "Heinekicks aren't your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer," the company said on Twitter, along with a video promo of the limited-edition shoe.  "Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken Silver. " 

     

    Ciambrone, a specialist in sneaker customisation, said working on Heinekicks was a fun challenge.

    "We both share a passion for innovation and pushing boundaries, and created a design to reflect that," he was quoted as saying by Famous Campaigns website.

    "The shoe not only embodies the energy of Heineken Silver, but literally carries it," he added. "I can’t say I’ve ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before.”

    Social media users had humorous reactions to the product.

    "So, if we want to toast, do we click heels?" one user said.

    "The only way to smuggle beer everywhere you go," another person wrote. 
    Tags: #Beer #Heineken #International beer day
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 09:20 am
