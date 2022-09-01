These companies tried the 4-day work week. Their thoughts

Employers say benefits of a shorter work week outweigh its challenges. (Representational image)

In June, a study began in the United Kingdom to see the results of a shorter work week. Companies across sectors signed up for the six month 4-Day Week UK Pilot Programme.

Halfway through the trial, how do companies feel about a shorter work week?

Three companies interviewed by CNBC said that despite some challenges, they felt optimistic about having four-day work weeks after the end of the trial.

Gadsby Peet, the co-founder of content and digital marketing agency Literal Humans -- one of the organisations that participated in the trial -- said there were downsides to the idea but the benefits "massively, massively outweigh the cons.”

“I’d far rather lose 5% of productivity and increase the happiness of my workforce by 50% and really bring in a lot more talent," he told CNBC.

Employees initially felt the pressure to cram in more work in four days but are now getting used to idea of a shorter work -- to improve their work-life balance by reducing their work hours.

One employee told CNBC said she "absolutely loved" a four-day work week and would never return to working five days. She said she had better balance between her work and personal life.

Environmental consultancy Tyler Grange, another workplace trying out the four-day work week, said automating tasks like "uploading, downloading and formatting" helped it save a lot of time.

Sensat, the third workplace, said it is now planning work-related social activities in advance so employees can plan their work accordingly, CNBC reported.

The 4-Day Week Global, a not-for-profit coalition of business leaders and strategists, said on its website that with a four-day work week, 63 percent of the businesses it surveyed found it easier to attract and retain talent.

"78% of employees with 4 day weeks are happier and less stressed," it added.

Trials of the four-day work week are also scheduled to take place in Canada, the US and the rest of Europe.

For countries like India, experts are not too optimistic.

Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno, had told Moneycontrol in an interview in June that India was not ready for a four-day work week.

"It's largely because the labour market is layered, and there is a massive diversity of employers," he had said. "A broad brush look at four-day week is tentative right no."

John Poulose, the founder of career consulting and corporate training firm Eclatmax, opined that the Indian market was not mature like those in Europe and the US.

"While it (four-day work culture) cannot be done across sectors and across roles; even where it is possible, it will need a mindset change from the employer," he said.

Read: UK tries out 4-day work week. Can India do the same?