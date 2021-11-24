At Indra Nooyi's Thanksgiving, 'My Life in Full' cake and cupcakes

Thanksgiving 2021: Indra Nooyi shared photos of the chocolate cake and of her cutting it.

Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, kicked off Thanksgiving celebrations with a cake which had an image of the cover of her recently-published memoir, “My Life in Full”.

“The feast begins...Recently, I was lucky enough to celebrate #MyLifeinFull with a few sweet treats alongside many of the people who have been a part of this journey. Here’s to many more sweet moments shared with friends and family this #Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season,” she wrote on her social media accounts. The corporate leader also shared photos of the chocolate cake and of her cutting it.

There were also cupcakes with imprints of her book.

In her memoir, Indra Nooyi, 66, writes about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school and how she became the rare woman and person of colour to reach the highest levels of corporate power.

She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. . While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from $35 billion to $63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such good for you snacks as Baked Lays potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables.

The mother of two children, she also spoke candidly while at PepsiCo of the difficulties in balancing commitments.