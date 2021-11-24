MARKET NEWS

Trends

At Indra Nooyi's Thanksgiving, 'My Life in Full' cake and cupcakes

In her memoir, Indra Nooyi writes about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school and how she became the rare woman and person of colour to reach the highest levels of corporate power.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Thanksgiving 2021: Indra Nooyi shared photos of the chocolate cake and of her cutting it.

Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO, kicked off Thanksgiving celebrations with a cake which had an image of the cover of her recently-published memoir, “My Life in Full”.

“The feast begins...Recently, I was lucky enough to celebrate #MyLifeinFull with a few sweet treats alongside many of the people who have been a part of this journey. Here’s to many more sweet moments shared with friends and family this #Thanksgiving and throughout the holiday season,” she wrote on her social media accounts. The corporate leader also shared photos of the chocolate cake and of her cutting it.

There were also cupcakes with imprints of her book.

In her memoir, Indra Nooyi, 66, writes about her childhood in India, her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school and how she became the rare woman and person of colour to reach the highest levels of corporate power.

She worked at PepsiCo for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018. . While she was CEO, PepsiCo's revenues grew from $35 billion to $63.5 billion and she became known for promoting such good for you snacks as Baked Lays potato chips and Naked juices made of fruits and vegetables.

The mother of two children, she also spoke candidly while at PepsiCo of the difficulties in balancing commitments.

Her interview with the New York Times Magazine had created quite a buzz with her receiving a fair among of backlash on the internet. In the interview, Nooyi has said that she has never, ever, ever asked for a raise as she found it cringeworthy and cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indra Nooyi #PepsiCo #Thanksgiving
first published: Nov 24, 2021 04:21 pm

