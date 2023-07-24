Thailand doctors remove 9 kg cancerous ovarian cyst from woman ruled 'overweight'

The cancerous cyst was 9.4 inches by 13.4 inches and 9 kg in weight. (Image: Facebook)

A Thai woman, initially considered overweight, was found to have been carrying a massive 9 kg cyst in her ovaries. The unnamed woman sought medical attention after experiencing significant weight gain, but little did she know that her symptoms were caused by something far more serious than that.

At the Bungkan Hospital in northeast Thailand, doctors initially suspected obesity as the cause of her weight gain. However, one doctor decided to investigate further, leading to the startling revelation.

Dr Somchai Thammasiri, who encountered the case, took to Facebook to share the findings. He explained, "I had just finished with a case concerning ovarian fluid. At first, I suspected that this patient was just obese, however, others wanted to check further. I found the same case, but the ovarian fluid that I found was bigger than the previous case, weighing more than 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds)!!!"

To put the scale of this growth into perspective, the monstrous cyst measured a jaw-dropping 9.4 inches by 13.4 inches, an extraordinary size for such an internal development. Dr. Thammasiri went on to reveal, "In this case, the patient thought that she had just put on weight, but when it felt like there was a lump on the abdomen, we checked the body and it was found that it was a water bag (cyst) on the right ovary of about 24x34cm."

The cyst was also found to be cancerous, adding a whole new layer of complexity to the situation. Ovarian cysts, though not uncommon, typically do not reach anywhere near this magnitude, with the size of a cherry being more common.

According to Newsweek, approximately 8% of pre-menstrual women who develop ovarian cysts have them grow to a size requiring surgical intervention.