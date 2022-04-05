Textbook states 'attractive' dowry helps ugly girls get married. Twitter calls it a 'shame'

Dowry: A part of the book which is doing rounds in social media. (Image credit: (@chhuti_is/Twitter)

"Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys" -- this is only one of the various "merits of the dowry system" listed by in a textbook for nurses, photos of which are now viral.

The book, which social media users have identified as 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses by TK Indrani' prompted people to wonder the kind of message such reading material is sending to youngsters and the society.

The contents of the book were shared by Twitter user Aparna (@chhut_is) which lists the other advantages of dowry as well -- including help in establishing new household and taking a share of parental property. The book also lists awareness of the practice among girls as an "indirect advantage" so that it can be avoided.



Shocking is an understatement!!

A sociology textbook 4 nurses hails dowry as boon to society

I wonder if there any official scrutiny,qty checks or academic committee under the state or central Edu Ministry which whets such material B4 it cleared 4 academic purposes?@dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/RcTklSo07u

— Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) April 5, 2022

Social media users have expressed shock and disgust at the way dowry has been portrayed in the textbook, and several shared their experiences with related discussions.



I can't believe that they have actually called out so called merits of dowry!!!!!! This is just deplorable to say the least. — debjani ghosh (@debjani_ghosh_) April 5, 2022



"Updated review on Amazon, everyone please do also so that the book is withdrawn. Most girls studying nursing are young and impressionable, this is dangerous for them, commented Zoey la pionnière (@jayita_d).

Twitter user @MensagioDeAmor said, "It’s very prevalent in urban areas too. On being asked how could you even think about dowry, a guy I worked with told me his father had spent money on his upbringing & education so he had every right to recover it. Sorry, but marriage, in most parts sure is a greedy 'dhanda (trade)'."

There were, however, a few who spoke in favour of the custom.

"And what about a non working girl looking for a rich husband? A spouse should bring value in a marriage in a number of ways, not jus as a free loader. Torturing for money is wrong from either side, I've seen even girls having unrealistic/forceful financial expectations from their husbands," commented Dr Shukrayaan (@Shukrayaan).



I request Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to remove such books from circulation. That a textbook elaborating the merits of dowry can actually exist in our curriculum is a shame for the nation and its constitution. https://t.co/qQVE1FaOEw

— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 3, 2022

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the page on social media and called upon Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to remove such books from circulation and stated that their presence in our curriculum is a "shame" for the country.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the matter. "Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for intervening in the matter and to take immediate remedial action. NCW has also written to the secretary of the Ministry of Health for taking action and to intimate within seven days," the women's body tweeted.





