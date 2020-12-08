Tenet director Christopher Nolan calls HBO Max ‘worst streaming service’

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan slammed Warner Bros over its decision to release its 2021 films in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max the same day.

In his remarks to the entertainment portal Hollywood Reporter, Nolan criticised the studio he has had a long time relationship with. "Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "They don't even understand what they're losing. Their decision makes no economic sense and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction," Nolan was quoted as saying.

Nolan, a five-time Oscar nominee and the director of movies such as Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk in addition to a successful Batman series took the criticism further and said: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”