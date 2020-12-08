PlusFinancial Times
Tenet director Christopher Nolan calls HBO Max ‘worst streaming service’

Christopher Nolan, a five-time Oscar nominee and the director of movies such as Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk in addition to a successful Batman series has worked with the studio for nearly two decades.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 08:04 PM IST
Hollywood director Christopher Nolan slammed Warner Bros over its decision to release its 2021 films in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max the same day.

Hollywood's top director Christopher Nolan slammed WarnerMedia over its decision to launch 2021's slate of Warner Bros movies on its HBO Max streaming service the same day they hit theatres.

In his remarks to the entertainment portal Hollywood Reporter, Nolan criticised the studio he has had a long time relationship with. "Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker's work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "They don't even understand what they're losing. Their decision makes no economic sense and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction," Nolan was quoted as saying.

Nolan, a five-time Oscar nominee and the director of movies such as Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk in addition to a successful Batman series took the criticism further and said: “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

The director who has worked with the studio for nearly two decades launched his new thriller Tenet released in theatres on September 3 and its disappointing box-office take in the US, where it made just $57.6 million, was seen as a factor behind WarnerMedia’s decision, reported Bloomberg.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Christopher Nolan #HBO Max #Tenet
first published: Dec 8, 2020 08:04 pm

