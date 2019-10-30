'Tech'tober 2019: From Google Pixel 4 to Redmi Note 8 Pro - here's a list of smartphones launched in October

October 2019, aka ‘Tech’tober has been a busy month for smartphone enthusiasts. Many manufacturers launched multiple smartphones across different price categories to make the most of the festive season in India.

In case you’ve had a hard time keeping a track, here is a recap of some of the key smartphones launches during October 2019 in India and other markets.

Google Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 has been the most-leaked and one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019. Unfortunately, the Google Android flagship is not launching in India, mainly due to Project Soli.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature a 5.7-inch and a 6.3-inch OLED display. Both the smartphones get a 90Hz refresh rate display for a better scrolling and responsive experience. While the Pixel 4 has a Full HD+ display, the Pixel 4 XL gets a Quad HD+ resolution screen.

Both smartphones have dual-cameras at the back with a 12.2MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens. The rear camera comes with new features like an updated Super Res Zoom, a better NightSight for shooting the Milky Way, Live HDR+, dual-exposure, and an improved White Balance. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other specs include Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory, a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh cell on the Pixel 4 XL with 18W fast-charging as standard.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with slightly better features over the OnePlus 7T (Review). It features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the ’T’ variant also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance unit on the OnePlus 7T Pro includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. There is a single 8GB RAM variant with 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory onboard.

Optics at the back include a vertically aligned triple camera setup which houses a 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX586 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Other two sensors include an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS and a 117-degree 16MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.2.

There is a 16MP pop-up camera for selfies on the OnePlus 7T Pro. The OnePlus 7T Pro gets a 4,085 mAh battery with support for Warp Charging 30T that is claimed to have 23 percent faster-charging speed.

It runs on Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 out of the box. OnePlus 7T Pro has been launched in a single storage variant with 8GB + 256GB for Rs 53,999. There’s a premium OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with 12GB + 256GB storage for Rs 58,999.

Redmi Note 8 series

The Redmi Note 8 series is one of the most-talked-about smartphones of 2019. It includes the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s USP is its 64MP Quad-camera setup. The other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top for the 20MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Xiaomi has packed the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a massive 4,500 mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charger inside the box. Redmi Note 8 Pro runs on Android 9 based MiUi 10 out-of-the-box. It is scheduled to get the MiUi 11 software update in December. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal memory. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 X 2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top for the 13MP selfie camera. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Redmi Note 8 comes packed with a 4,000 mAh cell with 18W fast charger inside the box.

Redmi Note 8 also utilises a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 12,999.

Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A

The Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1520 resolution. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Redmi 8A comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charger.

As far as optics are concerned, Redmi 8A features a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 at the rear. For selfies, the Dot notch houses an 8MP front camera.

Redmi 8A is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, whereas the 3GB + 32GB model is priced at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 8 is a more powerful version of the Redmi 8A. The key differences include an Aura Mirror design at the back that houses a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Sony IMX363 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 4GB RAM option for the Redmi 8 with 64GB internal storage. It also packs a bigger 5,000 mAh cell with 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. Redmi 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB model is launched at Rs 8,999.

Motorola One Macro

Motorola expanded its One-series portfolio in India with the launch of the One Macro. The smartphone, like the name suggests, features a lens dedicated to macro photography.

The triple-camera setup includes a 13MP f/2.0 primary lens, a 2MP f/2.2 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.2 macro lens. The front camera features an 8MP f/2.2 sensor.

Other specs include a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a tiny notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio, a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging on the One Macro. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication.

The single 4GB + 64GB storage variant of the Motorola One Macro is priced at Rs 9,999 and is available in Space Blue colour

Oppo Reno Ace

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno Ace sometime soon in India. The highlight features of Reno Ace include a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 65W fast-charging support and quad-cameras at the back.

Reno Ace features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display. Unlike previous Reno devices, the Reno Ace features a water-drop notch at the top for the 16MP front camera. Other display features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10+ support and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Performance unit includes an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh with 65W SuperVOOC charging, which Oppo claims, can provide two hours worth of juice or zero to 27 percent of charge in five minutes.

Optics at the back features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 13MP f/12.4 telephoto lens. There is also an 8MP f/2.2 super wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on November 20. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution. Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR10+.

Under the hood, Realme X2 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh cell with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims that the new charging tech can power-up the 4,000 mAh cell within 30 minutes.

Optics at the back feature a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with face unlock inside the tiny water-drop notch. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with narrow bezels. There is a water-drop notch on the top for the 8MP front camera. Performance unit on the Nokia 6.2 includes an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a relatively smaller 3,500 mAh battery on the Nokia 6.2

The circular camera module at the back features a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/1.8 primary lens. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2, 118-degree wide-angle and 2MP depth shooters. Nokia 6.2 boots on Android 9.0 and is confirmed to get Android 10 soon.

The smartphone has been launched with 4GB + 64GB storage for Rs 15,999.

LG G8s ThinQ

The LG G8s ThinQ comes with some unique features like Hand ID, Air Motion, etc. It features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The 8MP front camera and other sensors like the ToF sensor housed inside the wide notch support features like Hand ID and Air Motion. Hand ID works by sourcing information from the haemoglobin in the blood and rendering a unique image of your vein. Air Motion offers a new way to interact with your phone through gestures. You can adjust volume, play or pause media, launch apps, answer calls and even capture screenshots through simple gestures with Air Motion.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, a 3,550 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

LG G8s ThinQ has a triple-camera setup at the back with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with a 137-degree field of view and a 12MP f/2.6 telephoto lens.

It has been launched in India for Rs 36,990 in Mirror Black, Mirror Teal and Mirror White colour finishes.

Motorola G8 Plus

The G8 Plus features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a water-drop notch for the 25MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the G8 Plus gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB in-built memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the G8 Plus with 18W fast charging support.

Optics feature a triple-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 primary lens, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is also a laser autofocus module on the G8 Plus.