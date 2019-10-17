App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MiUi 11 rollout begins on October 22 in India: Here's a list of devices eligible for the update

MiUi 11 will be a staged rollout with devices getting the update in four phases.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has launched the MiUi 11 in India. The global ROM will begin rolling out in India starting October 22. Xiaomi has shared a list of Mi and Redmi devices that are eligible for the new update.

MiUi 11 will be a staged rollout with devices getting the update in four phases. The first batch of devices will start getting MiUi 11 updates between October 22 and October 31. The list of devices for Phase 1 includes Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Phase 2 rollout begins on November 4 and will continue till November 12. This phase includes the most number of fairly old Redmi and Mi devices that would get the MiUi 11 update. Users owning Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2 can expect to get updates during the first two weeks of November.

During the Phase 3 rollout, which is scheduled to begin on November 13, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A smartphones will get the OTA update till November 29.

During the last phase, ie Phase 4, Redmi Note 8 Pro users can expect to get the software update between December 18 and December 26.

Users need to keep in mind that the dates are based on Xiaomi’s testing plan. The actual dates may vary.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

