Motorola One Macro launched in India: Specifications, price, features

Motorola has launched the One Macro in India. The new One-series smartphone features a dedicated macro lens for capturing better close-up shots. Motorola One Macro would be up for sale starting October 12 for Rs 9,999.

Motorola has launched the One Macro in a single 4GB + 64GB variant for Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes in a single Space Blue colour and would be available for purchase via Flipkart during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

The One Macro features a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a tiny notch for the front camera. The smartphone sports a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a 720 x 1520 resolution.

Motorola One Macro's USP is its camera unit. It features a triple camera setup with a 13MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.2 depth sensor. The third sensor is a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera module is coupled with laster autofocus for better focusing.

Motorola One Macro’s rear camera supports up to 8x zoom, live filters, auto smile capture, cinemagraph and 1080p video recording at 120fps. The front camera features an 8MP f/2.2 sensor with support for auto HDR, portrait mode, group selfie, etc.

Performance unit includes a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with a Mali-G72 GPU for graphics. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. There is a massive 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.