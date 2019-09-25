Redmi 8A launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, USB Type-C port; price starts at Rs 6,499

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 8A in India. The budget-centric smartphone features a all-new design, bigger display and battery, and comes in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB variants. While the 2GB variant has been priced at Rs 6,499, the 3GB model comes at a price of Rs 6,999.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A comes with an all-new Aura Wave Grip design at the back for a better grip and feel. The entry-level smartphone has ditched thick bezels and now features a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera.

The Redmi 8A’s display is 6.22-inches tall and has an HD+ resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection against accidental drops and scratches.

Under the hood, Redmi 8A gets powered by a Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Redmi 8A comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charger. However, the company would ship a 10W fast charger with the Redmi 8A.

In optics, Redmi 8A features a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with aperture of f/1.8 at the rear. The camera comes with a bunch of AI features for an enhanced photography. At the front, the Dot notch houses an 8MP camera for selfies, face unlock and video calling.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wireless FM Radio, dual-SIM with a MicroSD slot, 3.5mm headphone jack. Redmi 8A is the first smartphone in its segment to offer USB Type-C port for charging.

Users can also buy the smartphone at Mi Homes from September 30.

Rs 599 for first year

Redmi 8A has been launched in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red colours and would be available on sale starting September 29 on mi.com and Flipkart. It would also be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.