App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pixel 4's best feature is the reason why it is not launching in India

The company’s decision to not launch the Pixel 4 was based on a number of factors, including ‘local trends’ and ‘product features’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the US on October 15. The smartphone comes with a newly redesigned camera setup, Project Soli based Motion Sense with face unlock and some other top-end specifications. In case you’ve been waiting for the Pixel 4 launch in India, the news might disappoint you.

Google has confirmed that it would not launch the Pixel 4 launch in India. A company spokesperson told Moneycontrol, “We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.”

The company’s decision to not launch the Pixel 4 was based on a number of factors, including ‘local trends’ and ‘product features’.

Close

The main reason for the Pixel 4 not launching in India could highly be due to Project Soli. The Motion Sense radar chip used in Project Soli requires 60GHz mmWave frequency band. The government of India has not yet opened the frequency band for commercial use.

related news

Launching the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in India without activating the radar chip won’t make sense either. Google removed the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and its latest flagship does not have any alternative to the Project Soli chip-based face unlock feature.

India is not the only country where Google has not launched Pixel 4. There are several countries where the company cannot/ wouldn’t launch its Android flagship due to frequency certification issues and poor sales.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display, respectively. Both smartphones have dual-cameras at the back with a 12.2MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. There is a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh cell on the Pixel 4 XL. Both the smartphones support 18W fast charging — Google Pixel 4 ships with the next-generation Google Assistant and Android 10.

Google has also launched the truly wireless Pixel Buds that comes with support for next-generation Google Assistant.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.