Google Pixel 4's best feature is the reason why it is not launching in India

Google launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the US on October 15. The smartphone comes with a newly redesigned camera setup, Project Soli based Motion Sense with face unlock and some other top-end specifications. In case you’ve been waiting for the Pixel 4 launch in India, the news might disappoint you.

Google has confirmed that it would not launch the Pixel 4 launch in India. A company spokesperson told Moneycontrol, “We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.”

The company’s decision to not launch the Pixel 4 was based on a number of factors, including ‘local trends’ and ‘product features’.

The main reason for the Pixel 4 not launching in India could highly be due to Project Soli. The Motion Sense radar chip used in Project Soli requires 60GHz mmWave frequency band. The government of India has not yet opened the frequency band for commercial use.

Launching the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in India without activating the radar chip won’t make sense either. Google removed the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and its latest flagship does not have any alternative to the Project Soli chip-based face unlock feature.

India is not the only country where Google has not launched Pixel 4. There are several countries where the company cannot/ wouldn’t launch its Android flagship due to frequency certification issues and poor sales.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display, respectively. Both smartphones have dual-cameras at the back with a 12.2MP f/1.7 primary sensor and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.



