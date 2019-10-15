Made by Google 2019: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL with dual-cameras, Motion Sense launched

The wait is finally over. Google has launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the US. The new Android flagship by Google comes with an all-new design and features like Motion sensing, improved cameras. Alongside Pixel 4, Google also launched a bunch of new smart home products like the Nest Mini, Pixelbook Go and more.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED display, respectively. Both the smartphones get a 90Hz refresh rate display for a better scrolling and responsive experience. While the Pixel 4 has a Full HD+ display, the Pixel 4 XL gets a Quad HD+ resolution screen. As rumoured, Google has ditched the notch in favour of a thick bezel at the top for housing some Motion sensing sensors and facial recognition.

Motion Sense eliminates the need for touching the Pixel 4 to perform basic tasks using hand gestures. The feature works by just waving or swiping your hand above the phone to perform tasks like changing music or silent an incoming call. Motion Sense uses Google’s Project Soli technology, which the company has been working on for five years.

On the privacy front, Google said that Motion Sense processing happens locally and can be disabled at any time. Unfortunately, as of now, Motion Sense won’t be available in India.

Coming to the highlight feature of the Pixel 4, the cameras. Google has one-upped the camera setup on the Pixel 4 with dual-cameras at the back. The primary 12.2MP f/1.7 sensor is now coupled with a 16MP f/2.4 telephoto portrait lens with 2x optical zoom.

The rear camera comes with new features like an updated Super Res Zoom, a better NightSight for shooting the Milky Way, Live HDR+, dual-exposure, and an improved White Balance.

For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. Pixel 4 users will get three months of 100GB cloud storage from Google One. Pixel 4 also comes with the company’s custom-built Titan M security chip to better security. There is a 2,800 mAh battery on the Pixel 4 and a 3,700 mAh cell on the Pixel 4 XL. Both the smartphones support 18W fast charging.

With Pixel 4, Google has also introduced a new Recorder app that automatically transcribes speech and identifies sounds like music and applause. The app currently transcribes in English, with support for more languages coming soon. Pixel 4 also comes with US-specific features like a new Personal Safety app that automatically calls 911 if it detects the user in a car accident.

Google Pixel 4 ships with the next-generation Google Assistant and Android 10. The new and smarter voice assistant is said to process requests 10 times faster.

Pixel 4 has been priced at $799 (roughly Rs 56,000) in the US for the base variant, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would be available for $899 (roughly Rs 63,000). Both the smartphones have been launched in Just Black, Clearly White and a limited edition Oh So Orange.