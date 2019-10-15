Made by Google 2019: Google launches truly wireless Pixel Buds

Google has entered the truly wireless earbuds market with the new Pixel Buds. Pixel Buds have a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and holds up to 24 hours of charge with the bigger case.

Google claims that Pixel Buds have an incredibly long range of Bluetooth connectivity, even when indoors. With that extensive range, the Pixel Buds can be used even when you do not have your phone with you.

Pixel Buds come with Google Assistant support that makes the ‘experience come to you’, according to Google. “Pixel Buds also give you hands-free access to the Google Assistant, so instead of turning to your phone for quick tasks, just say “Hey Google,” and ask the Assistant for whatever you need—playing a podcast, sending a quick text, or translating a foreign language.”

Google Pixel Buds can be connected to Pixel devices and Android 6.0+ devices with a single tap. Laptops, tablets and iOS devices with Bluetooth 4.0+ can also be connected with the Pixel Buds.

The wireless earbuds detect when in-ear and offer a bunch of touch controls like tap to play or pause a song or swipe to adjust the volume.

The Pixel Buds are also smart while answering calls. There are two microphones in each earbud that focus on the sound of the user’s voice while suppressing the background noise. The embedded accelerometer detects speech through vibrations of the jawbone, offering clear voice even in windy conditions or while running on the move.