LG G8s ThinQ with Hand ID, Air Motion launched in India: Specifications, price, features

LG has launched the G8s ThinQ in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this year at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019. It comes with some unique features like Hand ID, Air Motion, etc. The LG G8s ThinQ has a MIL-STD 810G-certified build quality.

LG G8s ThinQ Specifications

LG G8s ThinQ features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2248 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display has a wide notch at the top for a bunch of sensors alongside the front camera.

The LG G8s ThinQ’s notch houses sensors for Hand ID and Air Motion.

Using the Time-of-Flight (ToF) front camera, the G8 can scan the veins in your hand to unlock the phone. LG calls this new biometric authentication Hand ID, and it works by sourcing information from the haemoglobin in the blood and rendering a unique image of your vein.

AirMotion offers a new way to interact with your phone through gestures. You can adjust volume, play or pause media, launch apps, answer calls and even capture screenshots through simple Gestures with Air Motion.

Under the hood, LG G8s ThinQ gets powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. There is a 3,550 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

Optics at the back include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with a 137-degree field of view and a 12MP f/2.6 telephoto lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with support for face unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG G8s ThinQ price