Xiaomi launches Redmi 8 with dual-cameras, 5,000 mAh battery in India: Specifications, price, availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 8 in India. The budget Redmi smartphone comes with upgraded specifications and features over the Redmi 8A.

Redmi 8 comes with an Aura Mirror design at the back in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black colours. The display is 6.22-inch tall with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There is a Dot notch at the top for the front camera.

Redmi 8 features a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixel size. The primary camera uses a Sony IMX363, which is also seen on the Redmi 8A. Xiaomi claims that Redmi 8’s camera offers better dynamic range and low-light performance.

The secondary 2MP depth sensor is used for better portrait mode photos. Redmi 8’s camera supports 33 categories in AI Scene detection, 6 of which are India-specific.

The rear camera also supports Google Lens and translates up to 104 languages in real-time. For selfies, there is an 8MP AI front-camera which also supports Face Unlock.

Performance unit features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD up to 512GB.

Redmi 8 comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging via USB Type-C. However, the device would come shipped with 10W fast charger out of the box. Xiaomi claims that Redmi 8 would offer up to 12 hours of gaming or 11 hours of video recording.

For longer battery life, Xiaomi has customised the battery using AI for dynamic power management.

The device comes with P2i slash-proof certification. Alongside the face unlock option, Redmi 8 also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.

Redmi 8 is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB model is launched at Rs 8,999. However, since the company is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India and on account of shipping over 100 million smartphones, the first 5 million units of Redmi 8 with 4GB RAM would be available for Rs 7,999.