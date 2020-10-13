172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|tanishq-takes-down-ekatvam-campaign-advertisement-of-hindu-muslim-couple-after-social-media-backlash-shashi-tharoor-slams-trolls-5955961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanishq takes down 'Ekatvam' campaign advertisement of Hindu-Muslim couple after social media backlash, Shashi Tharoor slams trolls

The Tanishq commercial sparked controversy with several people alleging that it promotes “love jihad”. #BoycottTanishq was also trending on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News

Jewellery brand Tanishq has taken down a commercial video showcasing a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked controversy with several people alleging that the commercial promotes “love jihad”.

Following the backlash, the 45-second commercial, which was uploaded on YouTube, was made private, making it unavailable for people to view it.

Some people even expressed concerns that the video which "promotes religious harmony" was taken down due to the criticism.

Twitter user, Varun Gandhi, said, "A beautiful ad being taken up in such a distasteful way using #BoycottTanishq campaign. As a society, we need to introspect."

Thousands of people took to Twitter to criticise and troll the Titan-owned jewellery brand's commercial for showing an inter-faith couple, especially a Hindu daughter-in-law. It eventually led to hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter.

The video was part of the brand's campaign to celebrate promote jewellery from 'Ekatvam' collection.

The YouTube description of the commercial read: "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, and cultures."

Thousands called out the Tanishq commercial on saying it is "anti-Hindu".


Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of the ad and tweeted his opinion about the ad and slammed 'Hindutva bigots' for calling for a boycott of Tanishq jewellery as a consequence of the commercial adverstisement.

In a post this morning he said:

"So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?"
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 10:24 am

tags #India #Shashi Tharoor #Tanishq #Titan #Twitter

