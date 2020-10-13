Tanishq takes down 'Ekatvam' campaign advertisement of Hindu-Muslim couple after social media backlash, Shashi Tharoor slams trolls

Jewellery brand Tanishq has taken down a commercial video showcasing a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked controversy with several people alleging that the commercial promotes “love jihad”.

Following the backlash, the 45-second commercial, which was uploaded on YouTube, was made private, making it unavailable for people to view it.

Some people even expressed concerns that the video which "promotes religious harmony" was taken down due to the criticism.

Twitter user, Varun Gandhi, said, "A beautiful ad being taken up in such a distasteful way using #BoycottTanishq campaign. As a society, we need to introspect."

Thousands of people took to Twitter to criticise and troll the Titan-owned jewellery brand's commercial for showing an inter-faith couple, especially a Hindu daughter-in-law. It eventually led to hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter.

The video was part of the brand's campaign to celebrate promote jewellery from 'Ekatvam' collection.

Read: ‘Boycott Tanishq’ trends on Twitter over jewellery brand’s interfaith marriage-themed advertisement

The YouTube description of the commercial read: "She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, and cultures."



Please @TanishqJewelry also show an ad where a muslim woman celebrates eid with her hindu in-laws.

Also hire few dozen exxtra security guards around your showrooms and offices because that offense generally tends to become deadly. #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/ImACJ3mFEs — Maddy (@jai_in_) October 12, 2020

#BoycottTanishq

many brands are doing this why, why they want to destroy Hinduism.

Tanishq jewelry is promoting diwali ad in which hindu girl is married to a muslim and got pregnant and also showing thathashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter. muslim are peaceful in religion and promoting love jihad openly. — FilmySoup (@FilmySoup) October 12, 2020

Thousands called out the Tanishq commercial on saying it is "anti-Hindu".

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came out in support of the ad and tweeted his opinion about the ad and slammed 'Hindutva bigots' for calling for a boycott of Tanishq jewellery as a consequence of the commercial adverstisement.

In a post this morning he said:



So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

"So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?"