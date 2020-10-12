‘Boycott Tanishq’ trends on Twitter over jewellery brand’s interfaith marriage-themed advertisement

A 45-second commercial released by Titan group’s jewellery brand Tanishq has sparked a controversy on social media. The Tanishq advertisement shows a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The YouTube description of the commercial reads: “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, and cultures.”



Please @TanishqJewelry also show an ad where a muslim woman celebrates eid with her hindu in-laws.

Also hire few dozen exxtra security guards around your showrooms and offices because that offense generally tends to become deadly. #BoycottTanishq https://t.co/ImACJ3mFEs Close October 12, 2020

Although the ad’s narrative revolves around interfaith marriage, thousands of people have called out the Tanishq commercial on Twitter alleging it promotes “love jihad”. This led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter.



#BoycottTanishq

many brands are doing this why, why they want to destroy Hinduism.

Tanishq jewelry is promoting diwali ad in which hindu girl is married to a muslim and got pregnant and also showing that muslim are peaceful in religion and promoting love jihad openly. — FilmySoup (@FilmySoup) October 12, 2020





Why i see Hindu daughter in law everywhere....why dont you show Muslim daughter in law anywhere. Just Asking #BoycottTanishq

— Ranzy Singh (@ranzysingh) October 12, 2020



#BoycottTanishq Any company that promotes Love Juhad is Anti Hindu. Buying from @TanishqJewelry will be like funding of killing Hindu Daughters. DONT BUY FROM TANISHQ JEWELRY THIS FESTIVE SEASON. WE LOVE OUR DAUGHTERS, WE HATE LOVE JIHAD PROMOTERS.#BoycottTanishq https://t.co/vfeKpUZk5P — Me Indian (@PRacheni) October 12, 2020

The term love jihad was coined by Hindu fundamentalist groups that claimed that Muslims run a campaign to convert Hindu girls into their religion on the pretext of love marriages.