Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Boycott Tanishq’ trends on Twitter over jewellery brand’s interfaith marriage-themed advertisement

Although the Tanishq ad’s narrative revolves around interfaith marriage, thousands of people have called out the Tanishq commercial on Twitter alleging it promotes “love jihad”. This led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News

A 45-second commercial released by Titan group’s jewellery brand Tanishq has sparked a controversy on social media. The Tanishq advertisement shows a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The YouTube description of the commercial reads: “She is married into a family that loves her like their own child. Only for her, they go out of their way to celebrate an occasion that they usually don’t. A beautiful confluence of two different religions, traditions, and cultures.”

The term love jihad was coined by Hindu fundamentalist groups that claimed that Muslims run a campaign to convert Hindu girls into their religion on the pretext of love marriages.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #boycott #Tanishq

