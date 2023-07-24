Talent management firm Collective Artists Network launches app to expand creator economy

An app for content creators called Big Bang Social

Talent management firm Collective Artists Network, which represents Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, is focusing on the creator economy and has launched an app called Big Bang Social to expand creator economy.

The app will enable commerce, brand collaboration, upskilling and a peer-to-peer network for building a creator community. It has launched three e-commerce platforms on the app and plans to launch more such brands by creators going forward.

The app, which is made for creators, will let them build communities, connect with brand partners and also offer online training for better content creation. Through this, they expect creators to increase their earnings.

"Creator economy in the country has always been considered for marketing but there is more to it. Also, there are not many creators who are able to monetise their content," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network.

He is looking to increase the revenue contribution coming from the creator economy segment from the current 35 percent to 50 percent in the next three years and create job opportunities for 100,000 creators in the country.

"We do not have two-three million creators who are making money. The number of creators being able to monetise their content in the country is small. The app will help us with strong distribution and reach," Subramaniam added.

Globally, there are over 200 million creators and India is set to have the largest base of social media content creators with the figure crossing 100 million this year, according to a report by influencer marketing firm Zefmo. The report predicts that the 'organised influencer marketing' sector is expected to reach Rs 3,000 crore by 2024 and the revenue share of micro influencers is set to rise from 9 percent to 14 percent by 2024.

Big Bang Social that looks at creator economy is expected to scale Collective Artists Network's overall business. "This business was over Rs 110 crore last year and we have a double digit market share in the influencer marketing space. We are looking at doubling that number to Rs 200-250 crore this year," Subramaniam said.