Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House lit up with Indian tricolour during PM Modi's visit. Watch

The Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House were lit up in the Indian tricolour. (Image: @AlboMP/Twitter)

In a display of friendship and respect, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the iconic Opera House were lit up in the vibrant hues of the Indian tricolour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited these historic landmarks during his three-day trip to Australia. Accompanied by his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, PM Modi experienced this remarkable gesture that symbolised the enduring bond between the two nations.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese expressed the significance of illuminating the Opera House with the Indian flag, stating, "There are 1.4 billion reasons why we want the Indian flag on the opera house because it is the largest population in the world. One of the things about lighting up the Opera House is it projects our image to the world." The tribute comes as PM Modi concluded his visit to Australia after almost a decade.

He also tweeted a photo of the leaders and wrote: "Sydney turning it up for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."



#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visit the Sydney Harbour and Opera House, in Australia. pic.twitter.com/tgToEmv2gf — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

The Sydney Harbour Bridge, known as the world's largest steel arch bridge, and the Opera House, Sydney's most famous landmark, hold immense cultural and architectural significance. The Opera House, a multipurpose performing arts facility, also houses restaurants and a professional recording studio. Recognizing its historical and cultural value, the building was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2007.

This is not the first time the sails of the Opera House have been illuminated in the Indian tricolour. The last time was in August 2022 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi received a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, a customary welcome extended to visiting dignitaries. PM Modi and Albanese then engaged in a bilateral meeting to strengthen the relationship between the two quad nations. This meeting builds upon the outcomes of the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit held in March this year, where both countries committed to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.